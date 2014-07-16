Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 16, 2014 | 9:55pm IST

Entrenched in east Ukraine

A local resident walks past a member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrolling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks past a member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrolling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A local resident walks past a member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrolling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 20
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 20
An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) bids his wife farewell as she prepares to depart the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) bids his wife farewell as she prepares to depart the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at...more

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) bids his wife farewell as she prepares to depart the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 20
A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 20
Local residents wait as they charge their electrical devices at the central square in Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Local residents wait as they charge their electrical devices at the central square in Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Local residents wait as they charge their electrical devices at the central square in Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 20
Members of Ukrainian national guard carry munitions as they prepare to move in the direction of Donetsk, at a base near Slaviansk, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of Ukrainian national guard carry munitions as they prepare to move in the direction of Donetsk, at a base near Slaviansk, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Members of Ukrainian national guard carry munitions as they prepare to move in the direction of Donetsk, at a base near Slaviansk, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 20
A local resident shows damage from recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A local resident shows damage from recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A local resident shows damage from recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
7 / 20
A local resident passes a site of recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A local resident passes a site of recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A local resident passes a site of recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
8 / 20
A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 20
A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 20
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined for Rostov-on-Don in Russia at a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined for Rostov-on-Don in Russia at a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined for Rostov-on-Don in Russia at a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 20
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine say farewell before boarding a bus for Rostov-on-Don in Russia from a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine say farewell before boarding a bus for Rostov-on-Don in Russia from a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine say farewell before boarding a bus for Rostov-on-Don in Russia from a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
12 / 20
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands beside a local woman as sappers check her building in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands beside a local woman as sappers check her building in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands beside a local woman as sappers check her building in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 20
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands guard as sappers check positions once held by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands guard as sappers check positions once held by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands guard as sappers check positions once held by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 20
The Soviet-era monument "To Donbass Liberators" stands in an empty park in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The Soviet-era monument "To Donbass Liberators" stands in an empty park in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
The Soviet-era monument "To Donbass Liberators" stands in an empty park in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
15 / 20
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist stands guard nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist stands guard nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist stands guard nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
17 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist stands with the flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist stands with the flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A pro-Russian separatist stands with the flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
18 / 20
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 20
Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Bastille Day

Bastille Day

Next Slideshows

Bastille Day

Bastille Day

France marks its National Day and commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution.

15 Jul 2014
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.

14 Jul 2014
Supermoon

Supermoon

The Supermoon results in a larger-than-usual appearance of the lunar disk.

13 Jul 2014
Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the...

12 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures