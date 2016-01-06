Edition:
Epiphany day celebrations

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it which worshippers try to catch, with the strong belief that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who retrieves it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it which worshippers try to catch, with the strong belief that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who retrieves it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolizes the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolizes the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix thrown by Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos (not pictured) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix thrown by Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos (not pictured) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim alongside the medieval Charles bridge to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim alongside the medieval Charles bridge to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN A man dressed as one of the Three Wise Men greets children upon arriving at Poniente beach in Gijon, Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN A man dressed as one of the Three Wise Men greets children upon arriving at Poniente beach in Gijon, Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Serbian partiarch Irinej walks in front of the St. Sava temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbian partiarch Irinej walks in front of the St. Sava temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A view through a frosty fog shows the Uspensky male monastery, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the vicinity of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 6, 2016. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A view through a frosty fog shows the Uspensky male monastery, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the vicinity of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 6, 2016. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A worshipper lights candles as she attends a Christmas service according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar, in the church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A worshipper lights candles as she attends a Christmas service according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar, in the church of Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Hieromonch Nikandr is reflected in an icon as he prays inside a church located in a compound of the Uspensky male monastery, during preparations for the Orthodox Christmas night service in the vicinity of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 6, 2016. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Hieromonch Nikandr is reflected in an icon as he prays inside a church located in a compound of the Uspensky male monastery, during preparations for the Orthodox Christmas night service in the vicinity of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 6, 2016. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 28, a pilgrim from Agrinio of Greece, holds a wooden crucifix in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2016. Greek Orthodox faithful swam to retrieve the wooden crucifix thrown by Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew into the Golden Horn in Bosphorus during Epiphany Day celebrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 28, a pilgrim from Agrinio of Greece, holds a wooden crucifix in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2016. Greek Orthodox faithful swam to retrieve the wooden crucifix thrown by Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew into the Golden Horn in Bosphorus during Epiphany Day celebrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 28, a pilgrim from Agrinio of Greece (R) returns the wooden crucifix to Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (C) after retrieving it from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2016. Greek Orthodox faithful swam to retrieve the wooden crucifix thrown by Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I into the Golden Horn in Bosphorus during Epiphany Day celebrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Greek Orthodox faithful Nikolas Solis, 28, a pilgrim from Agrinio of Greece (R) returns the wooden crucifix to Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (C) after retrieving it from the waters of Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2016. Greek Orthodox faithful swam to retrieve the wooden crucifix thrown by Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I into the Golden Horn in Bosphorus during Epiphany Day celebrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Vassilis Konstantinidis, 19, prepares to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Thessaloniki, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Vassilis Konstantinidis, 19, prepares to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Thessaloniki, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim alongside the medieval Charles bridge to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim alongside the medieval Charles bridge to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix thrown by Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos (not pictured) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Orthodox faithful hold a wooden crucifix thrown by Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos (not pictured) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Greek Orthodox faithful wait for the Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (not pictured) to throw a wooden crucifix into the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2016. Greek Orthodox faithful swam to retrieve the wooden crucifix thrown by Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I into the Golden Horn in Bosphorus during Epiphany Day celebrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Greek Orthodox faithful wait for the Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (not pictured) to throw a wooden crucifix into the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, January 6, 2016. Greek Orthodox faithful swam to retrieve the wooden crucifix thrown by Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I into the Golden Horn in Bosphorus during Epiphany Day celebrations. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2016. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

Pope Francis kisses the statue of baby Jesus as he leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2016. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
Participants prepare for the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Participants prepare for the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People dressed up wait to perform before the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An actor dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, throws sweets during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An actor dressed as Melchior, one of the Three Wise Men, throws sweets during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN People react as they wait to receive sweets and presents thrown to them from a float by actors dressed as the Three Wise Men during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN People react as they wait to receive sweets and presents thrown to them from a float by actors dressed as the Three Wise Men during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN A man dressed as one of the Three Wise Men kisses a child upon arriving at Poniente beach in Gijon, Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN A man dressed as one of the Three Wise Men kisses a child upon arriving at Poniente beach in Gijon, Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
People perform during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People perform during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2016. Children in Spain traditionally receive their Christmas presents delivered by the Three Wise Men on the morning of January 6, during the Christian holiday of the Epiphany. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Participants prepare for the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Participants prepare for the traditional Three Kings swim to commemorate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
