Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2012

Epiphany Day

<p>A man swims in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Gregorian calendar on January 19. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Ukranian army veterans take a dip in the icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>A woman is helped while taking a dip in the icy waters of the Bazaikha river after the Orthodox Epiphany service, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius, in the surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Orthodox priests conduct a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in the Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Vladimir Stojanovic (C) celebrates with a wooden cross that he managed to catch after it was thrown by a priest in the waters of Nisava river during Epiphany celebrations in Nis, south-eastern Serbia January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>People swim in the icy waters of Lake Ohrid to search for a cross during Epiphany celebrations in Ohrid, about 170 km (106 miles) west of Skopje January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Priests take part in a religious ceremony during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit dip into the icy waters of a lake near the village of Zadomlia, some 40 km (25 miles) east of Minsk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Men take a dip in icy waters during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in in the village of Tatrka near the south Russian city of Stavropol January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Spectators watch as people take a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>An Orthodox priest conducts a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Christian pilgrims emerge from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>A worker prepares a cross shaped hole for bathing during forthcoming Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in an air temperature of about minus 32 degrees Celsius, on the Mana river near the village of Ust-Mana, 31 km (19 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Men dressed as "La Befana", an imaginary old woman who is thought to bring gifts to children during the festival of Epiphany, row boats down the Grand Canal in Venice, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, east of Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Greek Orthodox Apostolis Oikomoniv retrieves and kisses a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead a mass on the Feast of the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Villagers travel on a horse cart to attend the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>The annual Epiphany parade makes its way through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>A villager shivers after diving into a river to retrieve a crucifix during the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>A woman dressed up as one of the Wise Men throws sweets during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Men ride their horses during the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, north of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Men jump into a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hristo Rahnev </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

<p>Men dressed as the "Three Wise Men" present gifts to a baby playing the part of Jesus during the annual Epiphany parade through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

Friday, January 20, 2012

