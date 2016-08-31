Edition:
Wed Aug 31, 2016

Erasing Islamic State's legacy

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters patrol in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen as they rest in a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Women sit in front of their home in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A girl carries water in a plastic can, with Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in the background, in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with the Islamic State flags in the background, walks outside of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A boy holding a rifle stands next to a member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are seen in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) are pictured as they look out from a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) is pictured in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A member of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus, Syria. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

