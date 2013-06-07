Erdogan returns to Turkey
A supporter of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan holds his picture while others shout slogans as they wait for Erdogan's return at Istanbul's Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his return at Istanbul Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (top R) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan wave flags as they wait for his return at Istanbul's Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) looks at supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) walks inside a bus after delivering a speech to supporters upon his arrival at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans as they wait for his return at Istanbul Ataturk airport June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
