Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. A fast-moving central California wildfire that more than doubled in size on Friday has killed...more
The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The so-called Erskine Fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the foothills of Kern County about 42 miles (68 km) northeast of Bakersfield, and three firefighters were hospitalized...more
A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural...more
The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California, June 24, 2016. High temperatures likely to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) on Friday and bone-dry vegetation from a five-year California drought were stoking flames. "Everything is...more
A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. On Friday, authorities warned the more than 3,000 residents of the community of Lake Isabella on the shore of a...more
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Noah Berger
A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brittany Thompson (R) hugs a companion after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
