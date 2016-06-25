Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood

A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural...more

A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural area of the state. The Kern County Fire Department said on Friday afternoon two people had died, though it did not identify the people or release further details. Officials said they were not firefighters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

