Pictures | Sat Jun 25, 2016 | 6:20am IST

Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood

Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. A fast-moving central California wildfire that more than doubled in size on Friday has killed two people and destroyed 100 structures, prompting Governor Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency for a fire-ravaged county. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
The Erskine Fire burns above South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The so-called Erskine Fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the foothills of Kern County about 42 miles (68 km) northeast of Bakersfield, and three firefighters were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, officials said. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A firefighter walks among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. The fire has led hundreds of residents to evacuate and authorities were weighing whether to expand evacuation orders in the rural area of the state. The Kern County Fire Department said on Friday afternoon two people had died, though it did not identify the people or release further details. Officials said they were not firefighters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
The Erskine Fire burns near Weldon, California, June 24, 2016. High temperatures likely to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) on Friday and bone-dry vegetation from a five-year California drought were stoking flames. "Everything is just working into a perfect storm," Kern County fire Captain Mike Nicholas said in a phone interview. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A scorched Volkswagen Beetle car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. On Friday, authorities warned the more than 3,000 residents of the community of Lake Isabella on the shore of a reservoir to be prepared to evacuate. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A scorched car sits among leveled homes after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Brittany Thompson cries after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Brittany Thompson (R) hugs a companion after finding a deceased dog at a burned down residence after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
The remains of scorched homes line a street after the Erskine Fire burned through South Lake, California, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
