Mon Feb 3, 2014

Eruption in Ecuador

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Monday, February 03, 2014

<p>A boy plays on a swing as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Otoala Olivares</p>

Monday, February 03, 2014

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Monday, February 03, 2014

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Monday, February 03, 2014

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Monday, February 03, 2014

<p>A boy stands on a platform built next to a treehouse as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Monday, February 03, 2014

