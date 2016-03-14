Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 10:20pm IST

Escape from Idomeni

Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A migrant tries to stop a child from falling in the water as migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A migrant is helped as he wades across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A woman carries a baby as migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Macedonian soldiers escort migrants who have crossed the border illegally from Greece, into army trucks in the village of Moini, Macedonia March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Macedonian soldiers escort migrants who have crossed the border illegally from Greece, into army trucks in the village of Moini, Macedonia March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants are stopped by Greek riot police as they look for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants walk along a road as they look for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants walk along a muddy track looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants walk along a path looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Migrants walk through a field looking for a way to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
