Pictures | Thu Oct 6, 2016

Escaping Islamic State

Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas arrive in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A rebel fighter stands near people who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A rebel fighter searches people who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People that fled Islamic State-controlled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija arrive in Southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Rebel fighters search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A girl who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas rides a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A woman, who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, waits at a checkpoint controlled by rebel fighters in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People that fled Islamic State-controlled areas travel on the back of a vehicle in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas arrive in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija receive treatment in Southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, gather at a checkpoint controlled by rebel fighters in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija arrive in Southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Women who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a vehicle to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A girl who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas arrives in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A rebel fighter walks with people who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of Waqf, near al-Rai town, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija arrive in Southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, arrive with their belongings in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Doaa, 10, who fled with her parents from Islamic State-controlled areas, poses while she waits at a checkpoint controlled by rebel fighters in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Men, who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, queue to get their identification papers checked at a checkpoint controlled by rebel fighters of the 'Sham Legion' in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija arrive in Southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade search men who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, upon their arrival at a checkpoint in the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija arrive in Southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Civilians, who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas, wait at a checkpoint controlled by rebel fighters of the 'Sham Legion' in the northern Syrian rebel-controlled town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
