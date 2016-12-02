Escaping the Islamic State frontlines
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi boys, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, warm themselves by a fire outside a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi girl carries belongings as she flees the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi woman sits in an army lorry after she flees the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi woman reacts as she rushes to a field hospital to see her daughters who were wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier carries a girl, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, into a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier carries a girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people ride in a vehicle as they flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi woman, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, lies on a bed at a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi woman, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, is brought into a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi woman holds her son as she flees the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
