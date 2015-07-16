ESPY Awards red carpet
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and actress Rachel McAdams arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Thoroughbred horse racing trainer Bob Baffert and wife Jill arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Former MLB baseball player Derek Jeter (R) and model Hannah Davis (L) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television journalist Diane Sawyer arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Boxer Evander Holyfield arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Women's National Team soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo and former NFL football player Jerramy Stevens (rear R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Little league baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
U.S. Women's National Team soccer players arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner (R) arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WTA tennis player Caroline Wozniacki arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NASCAR driver Danica Patrick arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Professional skiier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Britney Spears arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Figure skater Tara Lipinski arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WTA tennis player Victoria Azarenka arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WTA tennis player Sloane Stephens arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Softball pitcher Jennie Finch arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paralympic Medalist Amy Purdy arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jockey Victor Espinoza arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football player Odell Beckham Jr. arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Oakland Raiders NFL football punter Marquette King wears a Superman costume as he arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski poses with his mother Diane as they arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
MLB baseball player Alex Rodriguez arrives for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara arrive for the 2015 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour
The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.
Bankrupt celebrities
50 Cent is just the latest of the famous to declare bankruptcy.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Men's Fashion Week
Highlights from the first-ever Men's Fashion Week in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.