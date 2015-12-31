Ethan Couch's Mexican hideouts
A resident pointing a building where Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch stayed in the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. Ethan Couch, 18, and his mother, Tonya Couch, 48, were captured in the Mexican Pacific...more
A Los Tules hotel staff member shows Reuters a photo taken with her phone of a gun found in a room where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The two left a gun in a drawer at the hotel after...more
A Los Tules hotel staff member shows a registration form for the rooms where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The wealthy Texas teenager who fled with his mother to Mexico...more
Vehicles drive past the apartment building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. The fugitive pair opted for a modest apartment, kept a low profile, and the mother at least once used a false name as...more
A laundry clerk shows the ticket in which Tonya Couch wrote a false name, during her stay with her son Ethan Couch, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Heny Romero
A Los Tules hotel employee shows Reuters a room where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A vehicle of Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM), transporting Ethan Couch to the airport, leaves Jalisco's state immigration office, in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An address is seen at the entrance of the apartment building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A laundromat is seen where Tonya Couch wrote a false name, during her stay with her son Ethan Couch in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Heny Romero
A view of Los Tules hotel where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed for five days (Dec. 20-25) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People walk past a building where Ethan Couch and Tonya Couch stayed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Ethan Couch is pictured in this undated handout photograph made available to Reuters on December 29, 2015 by the Jalisco state prosecutor office. REUTERS/Fiscalia General del Estado de Jalisco/Handout via Reuters
Tonya Couch is seen in an undated handout picture released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas. Tonya Couch, who was wanted on a charge of hindering apprehension, was flown out of Mexico and landed in Los Angeles early...more
Next Slideshows
Deadly flooding hits Missouri
Swollen rivers in the U.S. Midwest brought flood warnings as scores of buildings were submerged after days of intense rain in which 24 people have died.
Shelling in Damascus
The aftermath of shelling in the Syrian capital.
Migrant jungles of France
Migrants camp out in makeshift shelters on the muddy fields of coastal France.
Bill Cosby charged
Comedian Bill Cosby was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after allegedly plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.