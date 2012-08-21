Ethiopian rock churches
Orthodox Christian pilgrims attend Sunday mass at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela, Ethiopia August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Christian Orthodox faithful stands outside Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal
People stand around Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, after the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray by a wall at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Christian Orthodox monk leaves a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files
A tourist takes pictures in front of Saint Gabriel, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Christian Orthodox priest Mesganaw Tarkgn raises an ancient cross in a picture-perfect pose inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files
A Christian Orthodox priest walks past rock recipients used to collect holy water inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A walking stick is left on a wall next to a corridor connecting two rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Christian Orthodox monk prays outside a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files
A Christian Orthodox priest reads the Bible inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A man walks in the yard of a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Christian Orthodox priest reads the Bible at the entrance of a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
People pray during the morning mass at Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Christian Orthodox priest raises an ancient painted Bible in a picture-perfect pose inside a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, in this September 16, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files
A woman stands at the doorsteps of Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Christian Orthodox monk leaves a rock-hewn church after priers in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A woman arrives for the morning mass at Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Christian Orthodox faithfuls attend a midnight Easter mass inside Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal
Christian Orthodox pilgrims arrive at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal
People stand during the morning mass around Saint George, a rock-hewn church in Lalibela, the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A man stands near Saint George, one of the 11 rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, during the morning mass September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
People pray around Saint George, one of the 11 rock-hewn churches in Lalibela, September 16, 2007, an ancient site that draws tens of thousands of foreign tourists every year. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
