Wed Sep 18, 2013

Ethiopia's booming economy

<p>Traffic passes along a street with buildings under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Traffic passes along a street with buildings under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Traffic passes along a street with buildings under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>Customers drink coffee as they read newspapers at the Tamoka coffee bar in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Customers drink coffee as they read newspapers at the Tamoka coffee bar in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Customers drink coffee as they read newspapers at the Tamoka coffee bar in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>A labourer works at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A labourer works at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A labourer works at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>A building is seen under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A building is seen under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A building is seen under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>Labourers work at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Labourers work at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Labourers work at a railway station construction site in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>A man walks over a bridge by the construction of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A man walks over a bridge by the construction of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A man walks over a bridge by the construction of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>A truck dumps soil at the construction site of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

A truck dumps soil at the construction site of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A truck dumps soil at the construction site of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>Members of the Berahile Salt Association pay a merchant after purchasing salt in the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Members of the Berahile Salt Association pay a merchant after purchasing salt in the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Members of the Berahile Salt Association pay a merchant after purchasing salt in the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A man walks with his camels through the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man walks with his camels through the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A man walks with his camels through the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A man prepares bars of salt to be sold in the main market of the city of Mekele, northern Ethiopia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man prepares bars of salt to be sold in the main market of the city of Mekele, northern Ethiopia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A man prepares bars of salt to be sold in the main market of the city of Mekele, northern Ethiopia April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A general view shows the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A general view shows the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A general view shows the town of Berahile in Afar, northern Ethiopia April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>An Ethiopian Airlines' 787 Dreamliner takes-off from the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia&rsquo;s capital Addis Ababa, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

An Ethiopian Airlines' 787 Dreamliner takes-off from the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An Ethiopian Airlines' 787 Dreamliner takes-off from the Bole International Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>A police officer reads a brochure promoting peace at a polling centre in Addis Ababa May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A police officer reads a brochure promoting peace at a polling centre in Addis Ababa May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A police officer reads a brochure promoting peace at a polling centre in Addis Ababa May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Vendors carry piles of newspapers along a street in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Vendors carry piles of newspapers along a street in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Vendors carry piles of newspapers along a street in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Street hawkers walk past office blocks under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Street hawkers walk past office blocks under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Street hawkers walk past office blocks under construction in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Ethiopian skier Robel Teklemariam trains on the street of the capital Addis Ababa February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova</p>

Ethiopian skier Robel Teklemariam trains on the street of the capital Addis Ababa February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Ethiopian skier Robel Teklemariam trains on the street of the capital Addis Ababa February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Irada Humbatova

<p>Ethiopian marathon runner Haile Gebrselassie trains after a Reuters interview in his gymnasium in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Ethiopian marathon runner Haile Gebrselassie trains after a Reuters interview in his gymnasium in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Ethiopian marathon runner Haile Gebrselassie trains after a Reuters interview in his gymnasium in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>Razack Munboadan (2nd L) and Hanumatha Rao (C), managers with Karuturi, an Indian company with four commercial farms in Ethiopia, check the corn harvested by workers at Karuturi's farm in Bako, central Ethiopia November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Barry Malone</p>

Razack Munboadan (2nd L) and Hanumatha Rao (C), managers with Karuturi, an Indian company with four commercial farms in Ethiopia, check the corn harvested by workers at Karuturi's farm in Bako, central Ethiopia November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Barry Malone

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Razack Munboadan (2nd L) and Hanumatha Rao (C), managers with Karuturi, an Indian company with four commercial farms in Ethiopia, check the corn harvested by workers at Karuturi's farm in Bako, central Ethiopia November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Barry Malone

<p>Officials move a portrait of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi shortly after an announcement of his death was made in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri</p>

Officials move a portrait of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi shortly after an announcement of his death was made in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Officials move a portrait of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi shortly after an announcement of his death was made in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

<p>A member of a community of soldiers-turned-farmers plant crops around Negele, southern Oromia, Ethiopia, in this November 19, 2008 handout photo. REUTERS/Alex Wynter/International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Handout</p>

A member of a community of soldiers-turned-farmers plant crops around Negele, southern Oromia, Ethiopia, in this November 19, 2008 handout photo. REUTERS/Alex Wynter/International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Handout

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A member of a community of soldiers-turned-farmers plant crops around Negele, southern Oromia, Ethiopia, in this November 19, 2008 handout photo. REUTERS/Alex Wynter/International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies/Handout

