Ethnic clashes in Assam
Villagers affected by ethnic clashes receive food items at a relief camp in Tinsuti village, in Sonitpur district in Assam December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman affected by ethnic clashes holds her child as she sits at a relief camp in Tinsuti village in Sonitpur district in Assam December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A family carries their belongings as they move to a safer place after ethnic clashes in Tenganala village, in Sonitpur district in Assam December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Tribal plantation workers burn houses belonging to indigenous Bodo tribesmen after ethnic clashes in Balijuri village, in Sonitpur district in Assam on December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy transports his belongings on a bicycle as he moves to a safer place after ethnic clashes in Tenganala village, in Sonitpur district in Assam on December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Tribal plantation workers armed with tools for self-defence move to a safer place after ethnic clashes in Tenganala village in Sonitpur district, in Assam December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A tribal plantation worker holds a bow and arrow as he stands next to a burning house belonging to indigenous Bodo tribesmen after ethnic clashes in Balijuri village, in Sonitpur district in Assam December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH OR INJURY A woman belonging to the indigenous Bodo tribe, with her two children injured in an attack by tea garden workers, arrives at a hospital for treatment in Bongaigaon town in Assam...more
