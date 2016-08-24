Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 24, 2016 | 11:20pm IST

Ethnic tensions flare in Congo

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
1 / 10
Congolese soldiers ride on their pick-up truck after dispersing civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers ride on their pick-up truck after dispersing civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers ride on their pick-up truck after dispersing civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
2 / 10
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
3 / 10
Congolese soldiers stand guard as civilians chant slogans during a protest against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe?

Congolese soldiers stand guard as civilians chant slogans during a protest against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers stand guard as civilians chant slogans during a protest against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe?
Close
4 / 10
Senior Congolese soldiers walk towards civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Senior Congolese soldiers walk towards civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Senior Congolese soldiers walk towards civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
5 / 10
A Congolese soldier arrests a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

A Congolese soldier arrests a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A Congolese soldier arrests a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
6 / 10
Congolese members of Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (UDPS) party, attend a protest to call for President Joseph Kabila to step down when his mandate expires in December in the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Aaron Ross

Congolese members of Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (UDPS) party, attend a protest to call for President Joseph Kabila to step down when his mandate expires in December in the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese members of Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (UDPS) party, attend a protest to call for President Joseph Kabila to step down when his mandate expires in December in the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. REUTERS/Aaron Ross
Close
7 / 10
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
8 / 10
Congolese soldiers clears a barricade erected by civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers clears a barricade erected by civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers clears a barricade erected by civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
9 / 10
Congolese soldiers arrest civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese soldiers arrest civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Distant planets

Distant planets

Next Slideshows

Distant planets

Distant planets

Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.

24 Aug 2016
Obama visits Louisiana floods victims

Obama visits Louisiana floods victims

President Barack Obama walked door to door in an East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhood hugging people and offering assurances that the country would help them...

24 Aug 2016
Kurds take Hasaka from Assad forces

Kurds take Hasaka from Assad forces

Syrian Kurdish forces take near complete control of Hasaka city as a ceasefire ended a week of fighting with Assad's forces.

23 Aug 2016
Louisiana under water

Louisiana under water

Residents return to assess the damage after record flooding in southern Louisiana.

23 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast