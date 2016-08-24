Ethnic tensions flare in Congo
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers ride on their pick-up truck after dispersing civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo....more
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers stand guard as civilians chant slogans during a protest against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny...more
Senior Congolese soldiers walk towards civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Congolese soldier arrests a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese members of Union pour la Democratie et le Progres Social (UDPS) party, attend a protest to call for President Joseph Kabila to step down when his mandate expires in December in the capital Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo....more
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers clears a barricade erected by civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny...more
Congolese soldiers arrest civilians protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Next Slideshows
Distant planets
Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.
Obama visits Louisiana floods victims
President Barack Obama walked door to door in an East Baton Rouge Parish neighborhood hugging people and offering assurances that the country would help them...
Kurds take Hasaka from Assad forces
Syrian Kurdish forces take near complete control of Hasaka city as a ceasefire ended a week of fighting with Assad's forces.
Louisiana under water
Residents return to assess the damage after record flooding in southern Louisiana.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.