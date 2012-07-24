Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 24, 2012 | 10:10pm IST

Ethnic violence in Assam

<p>Firefighters try to extinguish fire from a house during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters try to extinguish fire from a house during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Firefighters try to extinguish fire from a house during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 4
<p>Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 4
<p>Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 4
<p>An security personnel stands guard on a deserted street during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An security personnel stands guard on a deserted street during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

An security personnel stands guard on a deserted street during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 4
View Again
View Next
Healthcare in Appalachia

Healthcare in Appalachia

Next Slideshows

Healthcare in Appalachia

Healthcare in Appalachia

Remote Area Medical clinics bring free medical, dental and vision care to uninsured and under-insured people across the country and abroad.

24 Jul 2012
India vs Sri Lanka ODI

India vs Sri Lanka ODI

Pictures from the second one day international at Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

24 Jul 2012
Norway massacre: A year later

Norway massacre: A year later

Norwegians gathered at somber memorials to remember the 77 people killed by far-right gunman Anders Behring Breivik.

24 Jul 2012
Pranab Mukherjee over the years

Pranab Mukherjee over the years

Pranab Mukherjee signs off as India's finance minister and makes his bid to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

22 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast