Ethnic violence in Assam
Firefighters try to extinguish fire from a house during violence near Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers in vehicles move to relief camps as they leave their locality after violence at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced tribal people take shelter in a relief camp near Kokorajhar town in Assam July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An security personnel stands guard on a deserted street during a curfew at Kokrajhar town in Assam July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
