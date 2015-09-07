EU farmers protest
Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters...more
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric...more
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A protester throws a piece of pavement to the police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium...more
Demonstrators shelter behind a tractor as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
A farmers falls down during clashes with riot police as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Tractors are seen in central Brussels as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015. ...more
Belgian riot police officers clash with protesters as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers stand guard while demonstrators burn hay as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Belgian riot police officers are covered by hay thrown by demonstrators as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in...more
Police officers stand guard in front of a burning barricade as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels,...more
Tractors are seen among tear gas during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September...more
Police officers stand guard as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union agricultural ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 7, 2015....more
Protesters clash with Belgian riot police officers as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium,...more
Next Slideshows
Arriving in Germany
What awaits migrants as they arrive in Germany.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Buses from Budapest
Buses leave Budapest packed with migrants bound for Austria, which had agreed with Germany to let them in.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.