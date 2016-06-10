Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jun 11, 2016 | 2:25am IST

Euro 2016 kicks off

A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Romania's Razvan Rat in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
France fans cheer. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
France's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal against Romania. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
France supporters react during the France-Romania match. at a fan zone in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Romania's Vlad Chiriches in action with France's Antoine Griezmann. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
France's goalie Hugo Lloris lets a penalty through. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
The opening ceremony before the France-Romania match in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
France's president Francois Hollande and Pierluigi Collina in the stands before the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Romania's Vlad Chiriches. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Spain's David de Gea passes a ball during a training session, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A giant soccer ball is suspended under the Eiffel Tower near the fan zone at the Champs de Mars, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
An England fan hurls a chair ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends training. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
England fans gather ahead of their Euro 2016 soccer championship game in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
England manager Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney walk on the pitch ahead of their match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Models pose in the street wearing traditional Bavarian dresses known as a Dirndl, in the national colours of Germany for Euro 2016, in Munich, Germany, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Spain's Sergio Ramos controls the ball during a training session. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Police chase England fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
England fans gather ahead of their Euro 2016 soccer championship game in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
France's Paul Pogba attends training. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Soccer fans watch the start of the match on a giant screen at the fan zone in Nice. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
