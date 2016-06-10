Euro 2016 kicks off
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Romania's Razvan Rat in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France fans cheer. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal against Romania. REUTERS/Lee Smith
France supporters react during the France-Romania match. at a fan zone in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Romania's Vlad Chiriches in action with France's Antoine Griezmann. REUTERS/John Sibley
France's goalie Hugo Lloris lets a penalty through. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The opening ceremony before the France-Romania match in Saint-Denis, France. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
England fans walk through tear gas ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's president Francois Hollande and Pierluigi Collina in the stands before the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Romania's Vlad Chiriches. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Spain's David de Gea passes a ball during a training session, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Russian fan taunts English fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match against Russia in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A giant soccer ball is suspended under the Eiffel Tower near the fan zone at the Champs de Mars, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An England fan hurls a chair ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends training. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
England fans gather ahead of their Euro 2016 soccer championship game in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England manager Roy Hodgson and Wayne Rooney walk on the pitch ahead of their match. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Models pose in the street wearing traditional Bavarian dresses known as a Dirndl, in the national colours of Germany for Euro 2016, in Munich, Germany, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Spain's Sergio Ramos controls the ball during a training session. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Police chase England fans ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
England fans gather ahead of their Euro 2016 soccer championship game in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Paul Pogba attends training. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Soccer fans watch the start of the match on a giant screen at the fan zone in Nice. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
