European heatwave
People take part in a giant water fight in central Brussels, Belgium, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Three men relax as they float in their dinghies down the Sihl river in Zurich, Switzerland July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman takes part in a giant water fight in central Brussels, Belgium, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People enjoy the sun and cool down in a fountain at the Place des Vosges in central Paris, France, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People sunbathe at Berlin's Wannsee lido, Germany, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A boy jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A girl plays in the waterfall at the the fun bath in Endenich, a suburb of Bonn, western Germany, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman fans herself while waiting for a train on the London underground in London, England July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Michael, 4, plays under a fountain in central Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People enjoy the warm sunny weather in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A man jumps in a pool in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Residents at the Ter Biest house for elderly persons refresh their feet in a swimming pool in Grimbergen, Belgium, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man dives from a jetty into the Bassin d'Arcachon Sea in Arcachon near Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People cool off at a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Tatiana and Anneke Toth aged four, play in a fountain in Nottingham, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Aiden (L) and Ty Johnston play under a fountain in Nottingham, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man relaxes in St James Park on a warm day in London, Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People cool off at a beach on the shores of the Silbersee lake on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Brothers Balazs Hegedus (L) and Patrick Pataki sit in an inflateble dingy as they paddle in the sea on a hot Summer day at Brighton beach in Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Children collect water at a public fountain at the Louvois square on a hot summer day in central Paris, France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lifeguards Chris Payne (L) and Nina Bassam keep watch on a hot Summer day at Brighton beach in Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Sun hats are seen for sale in converted telephone boxes on a hot Summer day at Brighton beach in Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tatiana Toth runs through a fountain in Nottingham, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Hadley Eames covers Gemma Cousins with stones as they sunbathe on a hot Summer day at Brighton beach in Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tourists pose as a friend photographs them in front of Buckingham Palace during hot weather in central London, Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People relaxing on a beach on the shores of the Silbersee lake on a hot summer day in Haltern, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Australian singer and musician Lija Rolavs who performs as Princess Freesia is caught by a wave on a hot Summer day at Brighton beach in Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman runs with a boy through a fountain in Nottingham, Britain June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man dives from a jetty into the Bassin d'Arcachon Sea during a warm and sunny day in Arcachon near Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People relax in deck chairs in St James Park on a warm day in London, Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
