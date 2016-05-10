Eurovision semifinals
Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Montenegro's Highway rehearses the song �The Real Thing� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Azerbaijan's Samra rehearses the song �Miracle� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Russia's Sergey Lazarev rehearses the song �You Are The Only One� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Croatia's Nina Kraljic rehearses the song �Lighthouse� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Greek group Argo performs with the song "Utopian Land" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Finland's Sandhja (C) performs with the song "Sing It Away" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Singer and ESC contestant Jamie-Lee Kriewitz of Germany performs her song �Ghost� during the Eurovision Song Contest event at Germany's embassy in Stockholm May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/ TT NEWS AGENCY
Czech Republic's Gabriela Guncikova rehearses the song �I Stand� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
San Marino's Serhat rehearses the song �I Didn't Know� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Malta's Ira Losco rehearses the song �Walk On Water� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Austria's ZOE rehearses the song �Loin d'ici� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Cyprus' Minus One rehearses the song �Alter Ego" during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala rehearse the song �Ljubav je� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Armenia's Iveta Mukuchyan rehearses the song �LoveWave� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT NEWS
