Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 11, 2016 | 3:30am IST

Eurovision semifinals

Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
Montenegro's Highway rehearses the song �The Real Thing� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Montenegro's Highway rehearses the song �The Real Thing� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Montenegro's Highway rehearses the song �The Real Thing� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
Azerbaijan's Samra rehearses the song �Miracle� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Azerbaijan's Samra rehearses the song �Miracle� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Azerbaijan's Samra rehearses the song �Miracle� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
Russia's Sergey Lazarev rehearses the song �You Are The Only One� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Russia's Sergey Lazarev rehearses the song �You Are The Only One� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Russia's Sergey Lazarev rehearses the song �You Are The Only One� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
Russia's Sergey Lazarev rehearses the song �You Are The Only One� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Russia's Sergey Lazarev rehearses the song �You Are The Only One� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Russia's Sergey Lazarev rehearses the song �You Are The Only One� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
Croatia's Nina Kraljic rehearses the song �Lighthouse� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Croatia's Nina Kraljic rehearses the song �Lighthouse� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Croatia's Nina Kraljic rehearses the song �Lighthouse� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
Greek group Argo performs with the song "Utopian Land" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Greek group Argo performs with the song "Utopian Land" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Greek group Argo performs with the song "Utopian Land" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
Finland's Sandhja (C) performs with the song "Sing It Away" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Finland's Sandhja (C) performs with the song "Sing It Away" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Finland's Sandhja (C) performs with the song "Sing It Away" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 semi-final 1 at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
Singer and ESC contestant Jamie-Lee Kriewitz of Germany performs her song �Ghost� during the Eurovision Song Contest event at Germany's embassy in Stockholm May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/ TT NEWS AGENCY

Singer and ESC contestant Jamie-Lee Kriewitz of Germany performs her song �Ghost� during the Eurovision Song Contest event at Germany's embassy in Stockholm May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/ TT NEWS AGENCY

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Singer and ESC contestant Jamie-Lee Kriewitz of Germany performs her song �Ghost� during the Eurovision Song Contest event at Germany's embassy in Stockholm May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/ TT NEWS AGENCY
Close
9 / 18
Czech Republic's Gabriela Guncikova rehearses the song �I Stand� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Czech Republic's Gabriela Guncikova rehearses the song �I Stand� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Czech Republic's Gabriela Guncikova rehearses the song �I Stand� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
San Marino's Serhat rehearses the song �I Didn't Know� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

San Marino's Serhat rehearses the song �I Didn't Know� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
San Marino's Serhat rehearses the song �I Didn't Know� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
Czech Republic's Gabriela Guncikova rehearses the song �I Stand� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Czech Republic's Gabriela Guncikova rehearses the song �I Stand� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Czech Republic's Gabriela Guncikova rehearses the song �I Stand� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
Malta's Ira Losco rehearses the song �Walk On Water� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Malta's Ira Losco rehearses the song �Walk On Water� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Malta's Ira Losco rehearses the song �Walk On Water� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
Austria's ZOE rehearses the song �Loin d'ici� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Austria's ZOE rehearses the song �Loin d'ici� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Austria's ZOE rehearses the song �Loin d'ici� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
Cyprus' Minus One rehearses the song �Alter Ego" during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Cyprus' Minus One rehearses the song �Alter Ego" during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Cyprus' Minus One rehearses the song �Alter Ego" during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala rehearse the song �Ljubav je� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala rehearse the song �Ljubav je� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Dalal & Deen feat. Ana Rucner and Jala rehearse the song �Ljubav je� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
Armenia's Iveta Mukuchyan rehearses the song �LoveWave� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT NEWS

Armenia's Iveta Mukuchyan rehearses the song �LoveWave� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT NEWS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Armenia's Iveta Mukuchyan rehearses the song �LoveWave� during the jury show at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT NEWS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Next Slideshows

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

Billboard's highest-paid of 2015

The musicians who made the most cash last year.

07 May 2016
Hollywood goes to Havana

Hollywood goes to Havana

Celebrities engage in cultural diplomacy on visits to Communist-ruled Cuba.

06 May 2016
Star Wars in real life

Star Wars in real life

When ordinary scenes meet with the Force.

04 May 2016
Chanel in Cuba

Chanel in Cuba

High fashion arrives in Havana, as Chanel stages a runway show on a main boulevard, inspired by the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba.

04 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast