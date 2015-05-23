Edition:
Pictures | Sun May 24, 2015 | 5:00am IST

Eurovision: The finals

Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden celebrates winning the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
1 / 30
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
2 / 30
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
3 / 30
Singer Edurne representing Spain performs the song "Amanecer" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
4 / 30
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts as she waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
5 / 30
The band The Makemakes representing Austria perform the song "I am Yours" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
6 / 30
Singer Aminata representing Latvia performs the song "Love Injected" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
7 / 30
Singer Monika Kuszynska representing Poland performs the song "In The Name Of Love" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
8 / 30
Electro Velvet representing the United Kingdom perform the song "Still In Love With You" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
9 / 30
Singer Ann Sophie representing Germany performs the song "Black Smoke" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
10 / 30
Singer Knez representing Montenegro performs the song "Adio" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
11 / 30
Singer Maria Elena Kyriakou representing Greece performs the song "One Last Breathe" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
12 / 30
Singer Bojana Stamenov representing Serbia performs the song "Beauty Never Lies" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
13 / 30
Singer Guy Sebastian representing Australia reacts as he waits for the results during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
14 / 30
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
15 / 30
Singer Elhaida Dani representing Albania performs the song "I'm Alive" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
16 / 30
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia reacts after performing the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
17 / 30
Singers Monika Linkyte and Vaidas Baumila representing Lithuania perform the song "This Time" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
18 / 30
Singer Polina Gagarina representing Russia perform the song "A Million Voices" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
19 / 30
Singer Mans Zelmerloew representing Sweden performs the song "Heroes" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
20 / 30
Singer Guy Sebastian (R) representing Australia performs the song "Tonight Again" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
21 / 30
The band Il Volo representing Italy performs the song "Grande Amore" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
22 / 30
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia performs the song "Warrior" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
23 / 30
Singer Nadav Guedj of Israel performs the song "Golden Boy" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
24 / 30
Singer Elnur Huseynov representing Azerbaijan performs the song "Hour Of The Wolf" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
25 / 30
Singer Loic Nottet representing Belgium performs the song "Rhythm Inside" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
26 / 30
Singer Lisa Angell of France performs the song "N'oubliez Pas" during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
27 / 30
A general view shows the stage with participants during the opening ceremony of the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
28 / 30
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
29 / 30
Last year's winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs during the final of the 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
30 / 30
