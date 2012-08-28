Edition:
Evacuating the Roma

<p>French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. The French Interior minister said on Monday he would ask Romania and Bulgaria to do more to integrate their Roma minorities as the new government in Paris grapples with how to handle Roma immigrants in France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. The French Interior minister said on Monday he would ask Romania and Bulgaria to do more to integrate their Roma minorities as the new government in Paris grapples with how to handle Roma immigrants in France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police stand in an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", as they start to evacuate families and remove their caravans in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>A Roma man takes a snapshot picture with children posing in front of a French CRS police van during the dismantling of an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

<p>French CRS police evacuate families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp housing about 114 Roma, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", in Saint-Priest, near Lyon, Southeastern France, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

