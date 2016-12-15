Evacuation from besieged rebel-held Aleppo
A man pushes a cart with a woman lying on it as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men react as they stand outside buses evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People gather to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A bus evacuating people from a rebel-held part of eastern Aleppo, is seen driving past a member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man reacts as he waits with others to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo carries bread upon her arrival with others at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man stands atop a damaged building as he takes pictures of ambulances and buses evacuating people and driving out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A still image from video taken December 15, 2016 over eastern Aleppo shows an operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters in buses from Aleppo, Syria Syrian Army/Handout via Reuters TV
People walk as they gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Ambulances and buses evacuating people drive out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo, eats as she sits in a wheelchair upon her arrival with others to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People get on buses to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Men push an evacuee on a stretcher as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo, sits on a wheelchair upon his arrival with others to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Ambulances and buses wait as they evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters and civilians take pictures of the convoy of evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, upon their arrival to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People walk with their belongings as they gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter carries bread for evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, upon their arrival to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Ambulances wait as they evacuate people from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A still image from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry on December 15, 2016, shows what the Defence Ministry said was the eastern quarters of Aleppo during evacuation of rebels and their family members, Syria. Ministry of Defence of the...more
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, disembark from buses upon their arrival to the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Crisis forces some Venezuelan parents to give away children
With average wages less than the equivalent of $50 a month at black market rates there is an increase in parents handing children over to the state, charities...
Travel Postcard: Delhi
Pictures of some of the famous monuments and tourist attractions in India's national capital, New Delhi.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2016.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.