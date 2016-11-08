Eve of the election
Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jon Bon Jovi and singer Lady Gaga perform ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elle Kesler, 10, with face paint of the Hillary Clinton campaign logo on her cheeks, listens to the candidate during her final rally at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with President Barack Obama on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump, Mike Pence and their families rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton reacts with President Barack Obama before speaking during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea listen as first lady Michelle Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician and political activist Ted Nugent performs for the audience during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at the Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Musician Bruce Springsteen performs at Independence Mall at a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and his family attend a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton greets audience members with the final lines of her speech on the teleprompter at a campaign rally at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
30 Rockefeller Plaza is lit in the colors of the Democratic and Republican parties ahead of the election in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joseph Rice of Liberty Watch of Josephine County gestures to drivers in Grants Pass, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Temporary elections employees open ballots at the King County Department of Elections in Renton, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Hillary Clinton waves to supporters at the Grand Valley State University Fieldhouse in Allendale, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani sits on the sideline during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Scranton, Pennsylvania . REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A voter wears a shirt with words from the United States Constitution while casting his ballot early as long lines of voters vote at the San Diego County Elections Office in San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton thanks Gold Star Father Khizr Khan after he spoke at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man wears a shirt reading Rope. Tree. Journalist. as supporters gather to rally with Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters wait in a line for Donald Trump to hold a rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Detroit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama aboard Marine One departs on the last day of campaigning from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Tesla Zombek, 1, lies on the ground before Donald Trump holds a rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Hillary Clinton joins Jay Z and Beyonce onstage at a campaign concert in Cleveland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Singer James Taylor performs before a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Karen, Schumann 34, holds 6-year-old Noah, dressed up as Donald Trump during a a rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A supporter of Donald Trump wears themed clothing while waiting in line outside his rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Wilmington, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Protest signs urging more civility in American politics flank a long row of signs supporting Donald Trump in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama puffs out his cheeks at a baby as he greets people in the crowd after his remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at the Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Beyonce performs at a campaign concert for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Wilmington, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters pose with a large effigy of Donald Trump while waiting to attend a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Donald Trump supporter disrupts remarks by President Barack Obama at a Hillary for America campaign event at the Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
