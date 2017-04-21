Eve of the French election
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign,...more
Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, stands on a barge during a cruise on the canal de l'Ourcq in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a campaign political rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, uses VR (Virtual Reality) glasses as he visits the French National Space Agency...more
Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive for a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre,...more
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Francois Fillon (R), former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region...more
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party's 2017 presidential candidate, attends a meeting about poor housing conditions in France organized by Fondation Abbe Pierre in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech as he holds a political rally in Rennes, France, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail...more
Francois Fillon (R), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris,...more
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4,...more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017....more
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris, France,...more
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders take a Selfie during a European far-right leaders meeting to discuss about the European Union, in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017....more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Lille, France January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Emmanuel Macron, former French economy minister and head of the political movement "En Marche" or "Forward", arrives to deliver a speech to announce his candidacy for the 2017 French presidential election as part of a visit at the Campus des Metiers...more
French politicians Alain Juppe (R) and Francois Fillon attend the third prime-time televised debate as they campaign in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 24, 2016. Picture taken...more
