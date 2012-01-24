Evicted from Pinheirinho
Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum walk away from a fire set by other residents, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio more
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrive with a court order to evict them from their homes, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Alves more
A bus is seen on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempts by police whom they expect to arrive with a court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt...more
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum stand ready to defend their neighborhood from police they expect to arrive with a court order to evict them from their homes, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Alves more
Police stand guard on empty streets a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. Some 1,500 families who occupied the private plot of land for...more
Police escort residents of the Pinheirinho slum as they remove their belongings from their homes the day after they were evicted by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. ...more
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio more
A girl protests a day after the forced eviction of residents of the Pinheirinho slum by the police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. The sign reads: "Get off Facebook and come to the battle."...more
A man walks past a vehicle burned the day before in clashes when police forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A man runs next to a bus on fire on a street in front of Pinheirinho slum where residents try to fight eviction attempts by police whom they expect to arrive with a court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 17, 2012....more
Police inspect empty homes a day after they forcibly evicted residents of the Pinheirinho slum under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Residents of the Pinheirinho slum use a church as a temporary shelter the day after they were evicted from their homes by police acting under court order in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio more
Police walk past a barrier set on fire by residents of the Pinheirinho slum, who are resisting police arrival to evict them by court order, in Sao Jose dos Campos, northeast of Sao Paulo, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
