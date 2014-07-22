Evicted from skyscraper slum
Men rest after salvaging metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. The 45-story skyscraper in the center of Venezuela's capital is no five-star hotel or swanky apartment block: it is a slum, probably the...more
A skyscraper known as the "Tower of David" in Caracas January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People walk along a corridor on the 10th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Beatriz fills out a crossword while taking care of her grandchildren outside their apartment, inside of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Reyes smokes a cigar outside his shop inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nicolas Alvarez speaks on the telephone in his apartment on the 27th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men sit and look down at a basketball court inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Gabriel Rivas, 30, lifts weights on a balcony on the 28th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men salvage metal on the 30th floor of the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children stand along the corridors at the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out of a window at her shop in a corridor inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Adriana Gutierrez and her son Carlos Adrian watch TV as they sit on their bed in their 24th floor apartment inside the "Tower of David" skyscraper in Caracas February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evicted resident from the Tower of David walks out of the building to a bus which will transport them to their new houses in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted residents of Tower of David walk out the building to a bus which will transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A sofa written with the name of an evicted resident of the "Tower of David" is seen as national guards transport residents' belongings to a new house, in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted resident of Tower of David Maria Davila and her parrot Coti sit in a bus which will transport them to their new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a pick-up truck as belongings are transferred to a bigger vehicle in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Evicted residents of Tower of David wait for a bus to transport them to their new house in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan national guard carry the belongings of evicted Tower of David (in the background) residents into a truck in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An evicted resident of Tower of David sits in a bus, as the building is reflected on the window, which will transport them to the new home in Caracas July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
