Evicted from the forest

<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. Police acted on a court order to remove the estimated 5,000 squatters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Agents from Brazil's Indian Affairs Office (FUNAI) speak with a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, as police evict them from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>An Amazon Indian holds a Brazilian flag as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>An Amazon Indian stands with a bow and arrow as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Amazon Indians face police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Police evict a group of squatters consisting of Amazon Indians and non-Indian settlers, from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A child cries as police evict a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Squatters carry their belongings past police evicting a group of squatters consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Squatters walk past police evicting a group consisting of Indians and non-Indian settlers from a plot of privately-owned forest they have been occupying for three months in Iranduba, near Manaus, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A girl watches as squatters dismantle their dwellings under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Amazon Indians walk past as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>A squatter stands by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indian and non-Indian settlers were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

<p>Amazon Indians stand by as a dwelling is destroyed under court order on a plot of privately-owned forest from which some 5,000 Amazon Indians and non-Indians were evicted from, in Iranduba near Manaus, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

