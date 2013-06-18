Edition:
Evicted from the workforce

<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves at the factory in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao, Spain, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves at the factory in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao, Spain, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, talk amongst themselves at the factory in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao, Spain, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force", at the Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, factory in Sondika May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force", at the Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, factory in Sondika May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Toy dolls sit above graffiti reading "I don't fear death, I don't fear life, I don't fear the police force", at the Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, factory in Sondika May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police following an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police following an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, face riot police following an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Riot police break down a door to enter Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A demonstrator shows a picture of riot police leading out an occupying worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. Graffiti on the wall reads, in Basque language: "No to eviction". REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. Graffiti on the wall reads, in Basque language: "No to eviction". REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, await an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. Graffiti on the wall reads, in Basque language: "No to eviction". REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon on a gate while awaiting an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon on a gate while awaiting an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A worker from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, places a religious icon on a gate while awaiting an eviction order in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Workers walk past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A worker walks past riot police after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A worker (R) is comforted after being removed from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, during an eviction in Sondika June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

