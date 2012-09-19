Evolution of India retail sector
Customers shop inside a HyperCity supermarket in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Customers shop at a superstore inside a mall in Allahabad September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Customers wait to pay for their goods at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman shops inside a food superstore in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shoppers leave a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee changes the price tag of a product at the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai June 9, 2012. Six months after the government backtracked on plans to allow foreign retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores and Carrefour to form joint ventures,...more
Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab June 8, 2012.
Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People shop down the aisles of a supermarket in Mumbai December 1, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman pushes a shopping trolley in the fresh food section at a retail supermarket in Mumbai March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman pushes a trolley as she exits the meats section of a Reliance Fresh supermarket in Mumbai October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee arranges breakfast cereals on the shelves of a supermarket in Mumbai May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A worker is reflected in a mirror as he sweeps the floor at one of the retail outlets of Marks and Spencer in Mumbai March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
People shop for clothes at a store during a seasonal sale inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man looks at a shop window outside the Hugo Boss showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee operates a floor cleaning machine in front of a Swarovski showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
