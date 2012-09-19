Edition:
Evolution of India retail sector

Customers shop inside a HyperCity supermarket in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Customers shop inside a HyperCity supermarket in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Customers shop at a superstore inside a mall in Allahabad September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Customers shop at a superstore inside a mall in Allahabad September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Customers wait to pay for their goods at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Customers wait to pay for their goods at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman shops inside a food superstore in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman shops inside a food superstore in Ahmedabad September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Shoppers leave a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Shoppers leave a retail store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee changes the price tag of a product at the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai June 9, 2012. Six months after the government backtracked on plans to allow foreign retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores and Carrefour to form joint ventures, cash-starved domestic chains are selling assets, shutting stores, and scaling back expansion plans. Picture taken June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS)

An employee changes the price tag of a product at the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai June 9, 2012. Six months after the government backtracked on plans to allow foreign retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores and Carrefour to form joint ventures,...more

Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab June 8, 2012.

Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab June 8, 2012.

Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Customers shop at a Best Price Modern Wholesale store, a joint venture of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Bharti Enterprises, at Zirakpur in Punjab June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

People shop down the aisles of a supermarket in Mumbai December 1, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

People shop down the aisles of a supermarket in Mumbai December 1, 2011.REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A woman pushes a shopping trolley in the fresh food section at a retail supermarket in Mumbai March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A woman pushes a shopping trolley in the fresh food section at a retail supermarket in Mumbai March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A woman pushes a trolley as she exits the meats section of a Reliance Fresh supermarket in Mumbai October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman pushes a trolley as she exits the meats section of a Reliance Fresh supermarket in Mumbai October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee arranges breakfast cereals on the shelves of a supermarket in Mumbai May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

An employee arranges breakfast cereals on the shelves of a supermarket in Mumbai May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A worker is reflected in a mirror as he sweeps the floor at one of the retail outlets of Marks and Spencer in Mumbai March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

A worker is reflected in a mirror as he sweeps the floor at one of the retail outlets of Marks and Spencer in Mumbai March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

People shop for clothes at a store during a seasonal sale inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People shop for clothes at a store during a seasonal sale inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man looks at a shop window outside the Hugo Boss showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man looks at a shop window outside the Hugo Boss showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A security guard walks inside a Giorgio Armani showroom in a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee operates a floor cleaning machine in front of a Swarovski showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee operates a floor cleaning machine in front of a Swarovski showroom inside a shopping mall in Mumbai August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

