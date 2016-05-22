Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun May 22, 2016 | 7:15am IST

Exaggerator wins Preakness

Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 9
Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) wins during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 9
Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) celebrates after winning the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) celebrates after winning the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Kent Desormeaux aboard Exaggerator (5) celebrates after winning the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 9
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (3) and Fernando Perez aboard Uncle Lino (2) lead the field into the first turn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (3) and Fernando Perez aboard Uncle Lino (2) lead the field into the first turn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (3) and Fernando Perez aboard Uncle Lino (2) lead the field into the first turn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 9
Horses race during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Horses race during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Horses race during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 9
Mizz Money pulls away during the tenth race for the win during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mizz Money pulls away during the tenth race for the win during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Mizz Money pulls away during the tenth race for the win during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 9
Race one winner Homeboykris (3) collapsed and died following the post race Winners Circle presentation while returning to the barn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes day at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Race one winner Homeboykris (3) collapsed and died following the post race Winners Circle presentation while returning to the barn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes day at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Race one winner Homeboykris (3) collapsed and died following the post race Winners Circle presentation while returning to the barn during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes day at Pimlico Race Course. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 9
Fans wear custom rain ponchos in the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fans wear custom rain ponchos in the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Fans wear custom rain ponchos in the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 9
A fan wears a hat walking underneath the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A fan wears a hat walking underneath the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A fan wears a hat walking underneath the grandstand during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Leicester victory parade

Leicester victory parade

Next Slideshows

Leicester victory parade

Leicester victory parade

Thousands of people gather to watch the Leicester City team parade in celebration of their Premier League title win.

17 May 2016
Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

The second edition of the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel is underway in Orlando.

12 May 2016
Invictus Games veterans inspire

Invictus Games veterans inspire

The second edition of the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel kicks off in Orlando.

11 May 2016
Leicester City dreams come true

Leicester City dreams come true

Premier League's Leicester City takes the title as nearest pursuers Tottenham Hotspur squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Chelsea.

03 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast