Exodus from Kosovo

A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into...more

A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fueled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close