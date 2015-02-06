Edition:
Exodus from Kosovo

A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fueled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovar migrants walk on a road after illegally crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Serbian border police stop Kosovars, who are trying to cross the border to Hungary, as they walk in a field near the town of Subotica, Serbia, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Kosovar woman holds her child as they sit in a Serbian border police vehicle after being detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Serbian border policeman collects documents from a group of Kosovars, after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Kosovar woman holds her child as they warm up around an open fire after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary, are detained by border police near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A group of Kosovars walk along a road after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Serbian border policeman checks a Kosovar man after he was detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Kosovars board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Kosovar man reacts after being detained by Serbian border police, while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Police guard Kosovar migrants after they illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Kosovar boy cries after he crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with his family, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Serbian border policeman escorts Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
