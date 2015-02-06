Exodus from Kosovo
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into...more
Kosovar migrants walk on a road after illegally crossing the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Serbian border police stop Kosovars, who are trying to cross the border to Hungary, as they walk in a field near the town of Subotica, Serbia, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Kosovar woman holds her child as they sit in a Serbian border police vehicle after being detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Kosovar children cry after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with their family, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Serbian border policeman collects documents from a group of Kosovars, after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kosovars, many of them hoping to reach the European Union and seek asylum, board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A Kosovar woman holds her child as they warm up around an open fire after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary, are detained by border police near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kosovars wait in a police station after they were detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A group of Kosovars walk along a road after they crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Serbian border policeman checks a Kosovar man after he was detained while trying to cross the border to Hungary, in the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kosovars board buses headed for Serbia, in the capital Pristina, Kosovo February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Kosovar man reacts after being detained by Serbian border police, while trying to cross the border to Hungary, near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police guard Kosovar migrants after they illegally crossed the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Kosovar boy cries after he crossed illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border with his family, near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Serbian border policeman escorts Kosovars, who were trying to cross the border to Hungary near the town of Subotica, Serbia February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
