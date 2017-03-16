Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 17, 2017 | 2:05am IST

Exodus from Mosul

Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 22
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 22
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 22
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic State militants from the western part of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 22
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 22
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 22
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 22
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 22
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 22
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 22
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 22
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 22
Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
18 / 22
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
19 / 22
Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
20 / 22
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
21 / 22
Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Mar 2017
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to...

16 Mar 2017
Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

16 Mar 2017
Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

16 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast