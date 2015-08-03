Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 3, 2015 | 5:10pm IST

Exodus to Turkey

A Syrian refugee holds onto his daughter as he waits to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani washes dishes outside her tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
A Syrian refugee woman carries her belongings as she crosses into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Kurdish Syrian refugees and Turkish protesters pull down a part of the Turkish-Syrian border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Syrian refugee woman Havla Araby changes the diaper of her eight-month-old baby Intisar in their family container in a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, December 24, 2012
Kurdish Syrian refugees carry their belongings after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani opens her tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
Syrian refugees walk to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Syrian Kurdish refugees ride on a motorcycle after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
Syrian Mustafa Abdurrahman (R), 20, chats with his Syrian friend Ubeyda Zerzur at a coffee shop in Istanbul May 25, 2014. Abdurrahman fled Syria for Turkey along with his family, escaping military service. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani walks with her children at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Turkish military use water cannon to stop Syrian refugees as they wait behind the border fences to cross into Turkey, near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A Kurdish refugee man reacts as smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani holds onto a fence that surrounds a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, cooks outside her tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2012
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
Syrian boys walk shoulder to shoulder in the rain at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2012
A Syrian refugee girl makes her way to the school at a refugee camp in Nizip in Gaziantep province, near the Turkish-Syrian border March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani queue to get food in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Turkish military vehicle stands next to the Turkish-Syrian border as Kurdish Syrian refugees gather at the border fence, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
A Syrian Kurdish refugee sleeps on the ground just outside the border fence on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2012
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani tries to shut the door of a warehouse in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A Syrian woman walks near tents at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Boynuegin in Hatay province late June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2011
Meriya Senkar, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2012
A Syrian refugee woman pauses after fleeing from a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
Mustafa (C), a Kurdish refugee and nephew of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), mourns her death with friends and relatives outside a Suruc hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A Syrian refugee woman washes the dishes in front of her house in Ankara November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 16, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
