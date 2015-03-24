Expanding the Panama Canal
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project, on the outskirts of Colon City, March 23, 2015. The expansion project area will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one...more
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Atlantic side on the outskirts of Colon City, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side at the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area of the Panama Canal in Panama City, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on top of a cargo ship during the arrival to Colon in Colon City, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal, on the outskirts of Colon City, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of cargo ships in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Colon City, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Pacific side in Panama City, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock in the Panama Canal, in Panama City, December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal, on the outskirts of Colon City, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children look at a cargo ship in the viewpoint of Pedro Miguel lock on the pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal, marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, ringing in the year 1394.
Shocking treatment
Mexico's "toqueros", using machines of their own making, offer electric shocks of up to 120 volts for $1 to $2 dollars per person, which is popularly believed...
Pakistan Day
Pakistan holds first Republic Day parade in seven years.
Tide of the century
The so-called 'Tide of the Century' hits parts of the French coast.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.