Pictures | Tue Mar 24, 2015 | 7:25am IST

Expanding the Panama Canal

An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project, on the outskirts of Colon City, March 23, 2015. The expansion project area will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Atlantic side on the outskirts of Colon City, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side at the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area of the Panama Canal in Panama City, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on top of a cargo ship during the arrival to Colon in Colon City, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal, on the outskirts of Colon City, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of cargo ships in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Colon City, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2014
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Pacific side in Panama City, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock in the Panama Canal, in Panama City, December 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2009
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal, on the outskirts of Colon City, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Children look at a cargo ship in the viewpoint of Pedro Miguel lock on the pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2014
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal, marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
