Expanding the Panama Canal

Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project on outskirts of Colon City, Panama June 11, 2015. Panama canal authorities and Grupo Unidos por el Canal, GUPC, the main contractor responsible for the construction of the Panama Canal third set of locks, opened the valves that mark the beginning of the process of flooding the new locks on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal. The expansion project area will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

