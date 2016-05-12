Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 13, 2016 | 2:05am IST

Expanding the Panama Canal

An aerial view of the new Panama Canal expansion project on the Atlantic side. The expansion project will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of the new Panama Canal expansion project on the Atlantic side. The expansion project will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
An aerial view of the new Panama Canal expansion project on the Atlantic side. The expansion project will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
1 / 25
Cargo ships navigate the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cargo ships navigate the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cargo ships navigate the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
2 / 25
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 25
A cargo ship is pictured as it navigates along the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cargo ship is pictured as it navigates along the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A cargo ship is pictured as it navigates along the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
4 / 25
An aerial view of the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
5 / 25
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
6 / 25
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra

A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra
Close
7 / 25
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 25
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
9 / 25
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
10 / 25
Visitors brave the rain during a tour. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Visitors brave the rain during a tour. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Visitors brave the rain during a tour. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 25
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 25
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Close
13 / 25
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 25
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
15 / 25
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 25
New gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks during their arrival to Colon City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

New gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks during their arrival to Colon City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
New gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks during their arrival to Colon City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Close
17 / 25
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
18 / 25
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
19 / 25
A view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2014
A view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
20 / 25
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2014
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
21 / 25
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2009
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Close
22 / 25
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
23 / 25
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
24 / 25
Workers are seen at the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Workers are seen at the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2014
Workers are seen at the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 May 2016
France revolts against labour reform

France revolts against labour reform

Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labour law.

12 May 2016
What does corruption look like?

What does corruption look like?

The far-reaching effects on the world and its people when entrusted power is abused for private gain.

12 May 2016
A day at the salt pan

A day at the salt pan

Labourers work on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai.

12 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast