Expanding the Panama Canal
An aerial view of the new Panama Canal expansion project on the Atlantic side. The expansion project will allow bigger ships to transit, with two new sets of locks, one on the Pacific side and one on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Cargo ships navigate the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is pictured as it navigates along the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Pipes are pictured as the valves open to start the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A steel rolling gate, part of the last set of locks on the Pacific side, is seen before being installed. REUTERS/Rafael Ibarra
Women take selfies in front of a waterfall during the flooding of the Panama Canal Expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors take pictures during a tour organized by the Panama Canal to the expansion project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Visitors brave the rain during a tour. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project, September 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Workers and members of the media are seen inside a tunnel. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of a cargo ship in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
New gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks during their arrival to Colon City. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A crocodile is seen in the Panama Canal. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An aerial view of the Gatun locks on the Atlantic side. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An aerial view of the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organized tour by the Panama Canal authorities. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers are seen at the construction site. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
France revolts against labour reform
Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labour law.
What does corruption look like?
The far-reaching effects on the world and its people when entrusted power is abused for private gain.
A day at the salt pan
Labourers work on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.