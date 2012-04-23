Edition:
Expanse of the Earth

<p>Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in downtown Shanghai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in downtown Shanghai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, April 23, 2012

Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in downtown Shanghai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Sheep grazing on a field are seen at the "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) area near Asciano, Italy, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Sheep grazing on a field are seen at the "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) area near Asciano, Italy, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, April 23, 2012

Sheep grazing on a field are seen at the "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) area near Asciano, Italy, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Monday, April 23, 2012

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

<p>Buddhist monks Seigen (bottom), Jisho Handa and Fabricio Costa (top) from the Busshinji temple, meditate on the helipad of Copan building in downtown Sao Paulo February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Buddhist monks Seigen (bottom), Jisho Handa and Fabricio Costa (top) from the Busshinji temple, meditate on the helipad of Copan building in downtown Sao Paulo February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, April 23, 2012

Buddhist monks Seigen (bottom), Jisho Handa and Fabricio Costa (top) from the Busshinji temple, meditate on the helipad of Copan building in downtown Sao Paulo February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Two farmers walk on a terraced paddy field in Gaopo township, Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou province, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto</p>

Two farmers walk on a terraced paddy field in Gaopo township, Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou province, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Monday, April 23, 2012

Two farmers walk on a terraced paddy field in Gaopo township, Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou province, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

<p>View of the desert near the city of Bourem, nothern Mali August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

View of the desert near the city of Bourem, nothern Mali August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, April 23, 2012

View of the desert near the city of Bourem, nothern Mali August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Workers harvest cranberries at the Atoka cranberry farm in Manseau, Quebec, September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

Workers harvest cranberries at the Atoka cranberry farm in Manseau, Quebec, September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, April 23, 2012

Workers harvest cranberries at the Atoka cranberry farm in Manseau, Quebec, September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>A local farmer leads a row of camels at a tourism resort of the Kumtag Desert in Shanshan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, October 4, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A local farmer leads a row of camels at a tourism resort of the Kumtag Desert in Shanshan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, October 4, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, April 23, 2012

A local farmer leads a row of camels at a tourism resort of the Kumtag Desert in Shanshan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, October 4, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A boy jumps into Lake Cerknica, Slovenia, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

A boy jumps into Lake Cerknica, Slovenia, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, April 23, 2012

A boy jumps into Lake Cerknica, Slovenia, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, April 23, 2012

The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Vehicles travel along the destroyed landscape after the earthquake and tsunami in Minamisanriku City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Vehicles travel along the destroyed landscape after the earthquake and tsunami in Minamisanriku City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, April 23, 2012

Vehicles travel along the destroyed landscape after the earthquake and tsunami in Minamisanriku City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>Irrigation farmer Wayne Newton walks along the edge of a newly planted cotton crop on his farm near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Irrigation farmer Wayne Newton walks along the edge of a newly planted cotton crop on his farm near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, April 23, 2012

Irrigation farmer Wayne Newton walks along the edge of a newly planted cotton crop on his farm near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Climbers trek on Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Climbers trek on Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, April 23, 2012

Climbers trek on Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>A local resident walks on a dried-up riverbed at Huangyangchuan reservoir in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A local resident walks on a dried-up riverbed at Huangyangchuan reservoir in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, April 23, 2012

A local resident walks on a dried-up riverbed at Huangyangchuan reservoir in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Freshly cut wheat stands under approaching storm clouds on a property owned by farmer Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, Australia, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Freshly cut wheat stands under approaching storm clouds on a property owned by farmer Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, Australia, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, April 23, 2012

Freshly cut wheat stands under approaching storm clouds on a property owned by farmer Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, Australia, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Rice is planted in graceful terraced paddies near Jatiluwih in central Bali August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

Rice is planted in graceful terraced paddies near Jatiluwih in central Bali August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Monday, April 23, 2012

Rice is planted in graceful terraced paddies near Jatiluwih in central Bali August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Bob Strong

<p>Newlyweds Bart Swaan (L) and Greet Oostvogels from Belgium take a bath in a hotspring in the Sajama national park, one of 22 natural reserves in Bolivia, located some 250 km southwest of La Paz, Bolivia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Newlyweds Bart Swaan (L) and Greet Oostvogels from Belgium take a bath in a hotspring in the Sajama national park, one of 22 natural reserves in Bolivia, located some 250 km southwest of La Paz, Bolivia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado

Monday, April 23, 2012

Newlyweds Bart Swaan (L) and Greet Oostvogels from Belgium take a bath in a hotspring in the Sajama national park, one of 22 natural reserves in Bolivia, located some 250 km southwest of La Paz, Bolivia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Australian supermaxi Wild Oats XI (C) approaches the finish line at Hobart during the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rolex/Daniel Forster/Handout</p>

Australian supermaxi Wild Oats XI (C) approaches the finish line at Hobart during the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rolex/Daniel Forster/Handout

Monday, April 23, 2012

Australian supermaxi Wild Oats XI (C) approaches the finish line at Hobart during the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rolex/Daniel Forster/Handout

<p>An aerial view shows snow, ice, and water from overland flooding cover the landscape south of Fargo, North Dakota March 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson</p>

An aerial view shows snow, ice, and water from overland flooding cover the landscape south of Fargo, North Dakota March 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

Monday, April 23, 2012

An aerial view shows snow, ice, and water from overland flooding cover the landscape south of Fargo, North Dakota March 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson

<p>The pack of riders take a curve near Yverdon during the second stage of the Tour de Romandie cycling race in Lucens, Switzerland, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

The pack of riders take a curve near Yverdon during the second stage of the Tour de Romandie cycling race in Lucens, Switzerland, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, April 23, 2012

The pack of riders take a curve near Yverdon during the second stage of the Tour de Romandie cycling race in Lucens, Switzerland, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A pigeon flies over New York, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pigeon flies over New York, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, April 23, 2012

A pigeon flies over New York, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>The buildings of downtown Vancouver, Canada (background) and apartment buildings of the North Shore rise above an afternoon fog over ther harbor August 29, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

The buildings of downtown Vancouver, Canada (background) and apartment buildings of the North Shore rise above an afternoon fog over ther harbor August 29, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, April 23, 2012

The buildings of downtown Vancouver, Canada (background) and apartment buildings of the North Shore rise above an afternoon fog over ther harbor August 29, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Balloons fly across the Bristol city centre during the 2006 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Balloons fly across the Bristol city centre during the 2006 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, April 23, 2012

Balloons fly across the Bristol city centre during the 2006 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A general view of lightning striking over the city of Kobe in Japan, May 26, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung</p>

A general view of lightning striking over the city of Kobe in Japan, May 26, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Monday, April 23, 2012

A general view of lightning striking over the city of Kobe in Japan, May 26, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

<p>A full moon makes its way over the Toronto skyline, September 16, 1986 as the lights from buildings reflect off Lake Ontario. The photograph was made by first shooting the moon with a 600mm lens and then taking a time exposure of the city, both on the same frame of the film. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A full moon makes its way over the Toronto skyline, September 16, 1986 as the lights from buildings reflect off Lake Ontario. The photograph was made by first shooting the moon with a 600mm lens and then taking a time exposure of the city, both on the same frame of the film. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, April 23, 2012

A full moon makes its way over the Toronto skyline, September 16, 1986 as the lights from buildings reflect off Lake Ontario. The photograph was made by first shooting the moon with a 600mm lens and then taking a time exposure of the city, both on the same frame of the film. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Waves wash over rocks that fringe Sydney Harbour October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Waves wash over rocks that fringe Sydney Harbour October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, April 23, 2012

Waves wash over rocks that fringe Sydney Harbour October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>A rock sand formation is seen in the El Cuzco region of the Tatacoa Desert in southwest Colombia December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

A rock sand formation is seen in the El Cuzco region of the Tatacoa Desert in southwest Colombia December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Monday, April 23, 2012

A rock sand formation is seen in the El Cuzco region of the Tatacoa Desert in southwest Colombia December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>Workers harvest soy in a farm in Mato Grosso, Brazil, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Workers harvest soy in a farm in Mato Grosso, Brazil, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, April 23, 2012

Workers harvest soy in a farm in Mato Grosso, Brazil, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A mass of ice broken off from the Upsala glacier floats on the waters of Lago Argentino in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares, southwest of Argentina in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

A mass of ice broken off from the Upsala glacier floats on the waters of Lago Argentino in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares, southwest of Argentina in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Monday, April 23, 2012

A mass of ice broken off from the Upsala glacier floats on the waters of Lago Argentino in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares, southwest of Argentina in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>A foraging Emperor penguin preens on snow-covered sea ice around the base of the active volcano Mount Erebus, near McMurdo Station, the largest U.S. Science base in Antarctica, December 9, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko</p>

A foraging Emperor penguin preens on snow-covered sea ice around the base of the active volcano Mount Erebus, near McMurdo Station, the largest U.S. Science base in Antarctica, December 9, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko

Monday, April 23, 2012

A foraging Emperor penguin preens on snow-covered sea ice around the base of the active volcano Mount Erebus, near McMurdo Station, the largest U.S. Science base in Antarctica, December 9, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko

<p>Istanbul's financial district, Levent district, which comprises of leading Turkish companies' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is seen from the observation deck of Sapphire Tower in Istanbul January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Istanbul's financial district, Levent district, which comprises of leading Turkish companies' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is seen from the observation deck of Sapphire Tower in Istanbul January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, April 23, 2012

Istanbul's financial district, Levent district, which comprises of leading Turkish companies' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is seen from the observation deck of Sapphire Tower in Istanbul January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A dead tree behind a barbed-wire fence stands in the drought-effected farming area of the McLaren Vale region in South Australia, 80 kilometers south-east of Adelaide December 8, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A dead tree behind a barbed-wire fence stands in the drought-effected farming area of the McLaren Vale region in South Australia, 80 kilometers south-east of Adelaide December 8, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, April 23, 2012

A dead tree behind a barbed-wire fence stands in the drought-effected farming area of the McLaren Vale region in South Australia, 80 kilometers south-east of Adelaide December 8, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Tourists explore sand dunes in the Mauritanian desert near the capital Nouakchott, July 29, 2005. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Tourists explore sand dunes in the Mauritanian desert near the capital Nouakchott, July 29, 2005. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Monday, April 23, 2012

Tourists explore sand dunes in the Mauritanian desert near the capital Nouakchott, July 29, 2005. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>A typical landscape in the Val d'Orcia close to the Tuscan town of Montalcino in central Italy, September 22, 2004. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A typical landscape in the Val d'Orcia close to the Tuscan town of Montalcino in central Italy, September 22, 2004. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, April 23, 2012

A typical landscape in the Val d'Orcia close to the Tuscan town of Montalcino in central Italy, September 22, 2004. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, April 23, 2012

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

