Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 12:20am IST

Explosion in Ankara

Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Emergency workers help an injured person on the ground near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A police officer gestures as he walks at the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
An ambulance arrives, with the fire seen in background, close to the site of an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A firefighter vehicle is seen near the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mustafa Kirazli/Cihan News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Turkish police officers block a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A vehicle of firefighters is parked next to the explosion site in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Cars of emergency services arrive after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A Turkish police officer closes a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Turkish police officers close a street after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
