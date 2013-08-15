Explosion in Beirut
People shout for help at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. Rescue workers in the southern Beirut district hit by an explosion on Thursday have found nine bodies, a witness at the scene said. The powerful blast...more
People shout for help at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. Rescue workers in the southern Beirut district hit by an explosion on Thursday have found nine bodies, a witness at the scene said. The powerful blast engulfed several cars in flames and also trapped people in a nearby building. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir
A woman cries at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A Supporter of Hezbollah gestures as he stands at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish the fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Supporters of Hezbollah try to extinguish a fire from burning cars at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A destroyed car is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members try to extinguish the fire from burning buildings and cars at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters gesture as they stand on a civil defence truck at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People try to rescue a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members carry a burnt man on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A Hezbollah supporter tries to extinguish the fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence members extinguish a fire from burning cars as people gather at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People escape from a burning building near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People escape from a burning building near the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters react as they try to extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese Red cross members run to rescue people stuck in the burning buildings at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Hasan Shaaban
Hezbollah supporters try to extinguish the fire at the site of a car bomb in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
People gather around the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Smoke rises behind buildings from the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
