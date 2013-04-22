Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 23, 2013 | 3:35am IST

Explosion in Texas

<p>Lisa Crowder, a member of the First Baptist Church, hugs a town resident after arriving for an open air Sunday church service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Lisa Crowder, a member of the First Baptist Church, hugs a town resident after arriving for an open air Sunday church service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Lisa Crowder, a member of the First Baptist Church, hugs a town resident after arriving for an open air Sunday church service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 32
<p>First Baptist Church Pastor John Crowder leads an open air Sunday service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

First Baptist Church Pastor John Crowder leads an open air Sunday service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

First Baptist Church Pastor John Crowder leads an open air Sunday service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 32
<p>Vanna Wainwright and her daughter Breanna, 9, take part in an open air Sunday service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Vanna Wainwright and her daughter Breanna, 9, take part in an open air Sunday service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Vanna Wainwright and her daughter Breanna, 9, take part in an open air Sunday service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas on April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
3 / 32
<p>Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Jason Reyes walks past the site of a housing complex which was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool</p>

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Jason Reyes walks past the site of a housing complex which was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Jason Reyes walks past the site of a housing complex which was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Close
4 / 32
<p>A stuffed toy bear sits in a wheelchair left outside a housing complex which was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool</p>

A stuffed toy bear sits in a wheelchair left outside a housing complex which was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A stuffed toy bear sits in a wheelchair left outside a housing complex which was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Close
5 / 32
<p>An uprooted tree lies next to a housing complex destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool</p>

An uprooted tree lies next to a housing complex destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

An uprooted tree lies next to a housing complex destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Close
6 / 32
<p>Workers stand near the site of a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool</p>

Workers stand near the site of a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Workers stand near the site of a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool

Close
7 / 32
<p>Town residents bow their heads in prayer during an open air Sunday church service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Town residents bow their heads in prayer during an open air Sunday church service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Town residents bow their heads in prayer during an open air Sunday church service four days after a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 32
<p>Metal from a fertilizer plant explosion lies in a corn field in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Metal from a fertilizer plant explosion lies in a corn field in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Metal from a fertilizer plant explosion lies in a corn field in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 32
<p>An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 32
<p>An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
11 / 32
<p>People mourn during a candlelight church service at St Mary's for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

People mourn during a candlelight church service at St Mary's for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

People mourn during a candlelight church service at St Mary's for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
12 / 32
<p>Residents take part in a candle light vigil at St. Mary's Catholic Church in remembrance of those who lost their lives or were injured in the massive explosion at the fertilizer plant in West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero</p>

Residents take part in a candle light vigil at St. Mary's Catholic Church in remembrance of those who lost their lives or were injured in the massive explosion at the fertilizer plant in West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Residents take part in a candle light vigil at St. Mary's Catholic Church in remembrance of those who lost their lives or were injured in the massive explosion at the fertilizer plant in West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

Close
13 / 32
<p>Ronald Tanner of Jonesboro, Texas carries supplies to be delivered to residents of West displaced by the massive explosion of a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Ronald Tanner of Jonesboro, Texas carries supplies to be delivered to residents of West displaced by the massive explosion of a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Ronald Tanner of Jonesboro, Texas carries supplies to be delivered to residents of West displaced by the massive explosion of a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
14 / 32
<p>Unidentified residents walk away from the West Community Center in the town of West after the massive explosion in the town near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp</p>

Unidentified residents walk away from the West Community Center in the town of West after the massive explosion in the town near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Unidentified residents walk away from the West Community Center in the town of West after the massive explosion in the town near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
15 / 32
<p>The remains of a fertilizer plant smolder after a massive explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The remains of a fertilizer plant smolder after a massive explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The remains of a fertilizer plant smolder after a massive explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
16 / 32
<p>Brandon Smith removes broken glass from the West Thrift Shop after an explosion at a fertilizer plant damaged the store in the town of West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Brandon Smith removes broken glass from the West Thrift Shop after an explosion at a fertilizer plant damaged the store in the town of West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Brandon Smith removes broken glass from the West Thrift Shop after an explosion at a fertilizer plant damaged the store in the town of West, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
17 / 32
<p>Investigators stand amid the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Investigators stand amid the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Investigators stand amid the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
18 / 32
<p>The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
19 / 32
<p>The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
20 / 32
<p>Vehicles are seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Vehicles are seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Vehicles are seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
21 / 32
<p>A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
22 / 32
<p>A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A vehicle is seen near the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
23 / 32
<p>Smoke rises as water is sprayed at the burning remains of a fertilizer plant after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Smoke rises as water is sprayed at the burning remains of a fertilizer plant after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Smoke rises as water is sprayed at the burning remains of a fertilizer plant after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
24 / 32
<p>A chemical trailer sits among the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A chemical trailer sits among the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A chemical trailer sits among the remains of a fertilizer plant burning after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
25 / 32
<p>The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
26 / 32
<p>The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
27 / 32
<p>A damaged vehicle is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A damaged vehicle is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A damaged vehicle is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
28 / 32
<p>Debris is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant burn in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Debris is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant burn in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Debris is seen after an explosion at a fertilizer plant burn in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
29 / 32
<p>The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

The remains of a fertilizer plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
30 / 32
<p>A sign rests on a sidewalk amid shattered glass after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A sign rests on a sidewalk amid shattered glass after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A sign rests on a sidewalk amid shattered glass after an explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
31 / 32
<p>A building shows the damage after a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

A building shows the damage after a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

A building shows the damage after a massive explosion at a fertilizer plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Manhunt in Watertown

Manhunt in Watertown

Next Slideshows

Manhunt in Watertown

Manhunt in Watertown

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is captured after a massive manhunt.

22 Apr 2013
Earth Day

Earth Day

Snapshots of nature and people in harmony from around India.

22 Apr 2013
India this week

India this week

A weekly roundup in pictures from around the country.

20 Apr 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures