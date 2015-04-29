Edition:
Explosions from the sky

A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A family mourns the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men react at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men react at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Men react at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A dust-covered civil defense member walks at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A dust-covered civil defense member walks at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A dust-covered civil defense member walks at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man carries a child at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Medics carry a casualty on a stretcher at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Medics carry a casualty on a stretcher at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Medics carry a casualty on a stretcher at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Civil defense members and residents gather at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Civil defense members and residents gather at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Civil defense members and residents gather at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A mother and her son mourn the loss of their relatives caused by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A mother and her son mourn the loss of their relatives caused by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A mother and her son mourn the loss of their relatives caused by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man walks on debris as members of the civil defense use a front loader to remove rubble at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man walks on debris as members of the civil defense use a front loader to remove rubble at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man walks on debris as members of the civil defense use a front loader to remove rubble at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man reacts at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A woman reacts as other civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A woman reacts as other civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A woman reacts as other civilians inspect a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man cries as he is comforted by another at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man cries as he is comforted by another at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man cries as he is comforted by another at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A man carries two children at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man carries two children at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man carries two children at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men inspect the damage at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men inspect the damage at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Men inspect the damage at a site hit by what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A father and his daughter mourn the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A father and his daughter mourn the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A father and his daughter mourn the loss of their relatives to what activists say was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's al-Fardous district April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
