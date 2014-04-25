Explosions in Baghdad
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. A series of explosions killed 18 people at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Iraq, police and medical sources said....more
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. A series of explosions killed 18 people at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Iraq, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. The militant group, Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous), introduced its candidates for elections on April 30 at the rally in...more
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. The militant group, Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous), introduced its candidates for elections on April 30 at the rally in eastern Baghdad. Three bombs exploded in succession as people were leaving, Reuters reporters at the scene said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men evacuate an injured person after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Men evacuate an injured person after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A resident runs from the site of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A resident runs from the site of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Life of John Paul II
A look back on the life of Pope John Paul II.
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
Portraits of anti-balaka militants
A look at the Christian militants in Central African Republic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.