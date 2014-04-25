Edition:
Explosions in Baghdad

<p>An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. A series of explosions killed 18 people at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Iraq, police and medical sources said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. The militant group, Asaib Ahl Haq (League of the Righteous), introduced its candidates for elections on April 30 at the rally in eastern Baghdad. Three bombs exploded in succession as people were leaving, Reuters reporters at the scene said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>A man wounded after a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally reacts at the site in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Men evacuate an injured person after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>A resident runs from the site of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces react at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>People react after a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces stand at the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>Iraqi security forces secure the scene of a car bomb attack during a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>An injured man is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014.REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

