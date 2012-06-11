Edition:
Extreme bike race

<p>Motocross riders wait for the start of the Red Bull Hare Scramble race during the Erzberg Rodeo, near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A man helps a motocross rider as he competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Varga Zsolt of Romania competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motocross riders compete in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motocross rider Piero Sembenini of Italy (C) competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Great Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Third-placed motocross rider Ben Hemingway of Britain competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Spectators watch the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A motocross rider competes in the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>First-placed motocross rider Jonny Walker of Britain reacts after winning the Red Bull Hare Scramble race in Austria, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A general view of the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp after the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Motorbikes are parked at the Erzberg Rodeo rider camp as the second run of the Iron Road Prologue race was cancelled due to heavy fog near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Participants of Erzberg Rodeo walk through the rider camp after having a shower near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Spectators watch a motocross rider during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A general view of the Erzberg arena during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>A motocross rider makes his way during the first run of the Iron Road Prologue race of the Erzberg Rodeo near the village of Eisenerz, in the Austrian province of Styria June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

