Extreme fishing
Fisherman Siswanto rides on a self-built wooden cable car, created by himself, to cross the sea at Timang beach in Gunung Kidul, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia 19 April 2012. Siswanto crosses between rocks to catch lobsters. ...more
A fisherman fixes nets on rocks to catch lobsters at Timang beach in Gunung Kidul, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia 19 April 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A man fishes in front of wind turbines in Juancho Pedernales, Dominican Republic April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A member of the "Rescuer", a state regional service, explains safety rules to a man fishing on ice of the Yenisei river, some 60 km (37 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A fisherman hunts for shellfish along a reef off the southeast coast of Zanzibar island, Tanzania, December 1, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Chinese Bai ethnic minority fisherman pulls two cormorants away from a fish during Erhai lake fishing opening festival in Dali, Yunnan province, China September 28, 2011. The cormorants are domesticated for fishing. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lankan fishermen wait to catch fish as they sit atop stilts in Ahangama, 180km (112 miles) south of Colombo, October 8, 2009. Stilt fishing is a traditional means of earning a livelihood in the area and each stilt is a prized possession handed...more
Shrimp fisherman Eddy D' Hulster, 68, who has been fishing for shrimp for 47 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out of the sea after catching shrimp during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium August 16, 2011. At the end of the...more
A resident fishes during an ice-fishing competition on a frozen lake in Beijing, China January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A fisherman prepares his net for the night at Kandalama Lake, near Dambulla, Sri Lanka July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Somalia young man carries a fish on his head near the shores of Indian ocean in Mogadishu, November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Ismael Abdi
Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing, China October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province, China December 25, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Fishermen at the mouth of the Capilano River fish for salmon in West Vancouver, British Columbia August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A Somali boy carries sword fish as he rides on a motorcycle taxi in southern Mogadishu, August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Fishermen drill ice-holes during a competition in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A man takes cover under a plastic foil to protect himself from severe frost while fishing in the Gulf of Finland at St. Petersburg's seaport January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Palestinian fisherman paddle their boat as the sun sets in the Gaza Strip September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Fishermen pull a net with fish from the lake of Svet at the south Bohemian town of Trebon, during the traditional Carp haul, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Villagers spear fish near Larantuka beach, on Indonesia's Flores island March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Colby Deck, 18, hands a catfish that he caught by hand over to his friend Jesse Goates in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Colby Deck dives underwater to noodle for catfish in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma June 30, 2007. Noodling is the sport of fishing by hand instead of with a rod and reel. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
