Extreme vegetarian festival

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine, with blades pierced through his cheek, takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 11, 2013. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha