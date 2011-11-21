Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 21, 2011 | 7:55pm IST

Eye of the Greek storm - Yannis Behrakis

<p>Greek Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis runs to avoid an exploding stun grenade thrown by riot police during violent clashes following an anti austerity protest in Thessaloniki September 10, 2011. Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Reuters</p>

Greek Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis runs to avoid an exploding stun grenade thrown by riot police during violent clashes following an anti austerity protest in Thessaloniki September 10, 2011. Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Reuters

Monday, November 21, 2011

Greek Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis runs to avoid an exploding stun grenade thrown by riot police during violent clashes following an anti austerity protest in Thessaloniki September 10, 2011. Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Reuters

Close
1 / 30
<p>Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 30
<p>A protester taunts police in front of the parliament during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester taunts police in front of the parliament during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A protester taunts police in front of the parliament during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 30
<p>A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members...more

Monday, November 21, 2011

A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members of the media. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 30
<p>A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
5 / 30
<p>A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
6 / 30
<p>A protester sits in front of riot police guarding the entrance to Thessaloniki's International Trade Fair during a protest against austerity September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester sits in front of riot police guarding the entrance to Thessaloniki's International Trade Fair during a protest against austerity September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A protester sits in front of riot police guarding the entrance to Thessaloniki's International Trade Fair during a protest against austerity September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 30
<p>A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
8 / 30
<p>Demonstrators run as they are chased by riot police out of Syntagma Square during violent protests in Athens June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Demonstrators run as they are chased by riot police out of Syntagma Square during violent protests in Athens June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Demonstrators run as they are chased by riot police out of Syntagma Square during violent protests in Athens June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
9 / 30
<p>A protester clashes with a police officer in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A protester clashes with a police officer in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A protester clashes with a police officer in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 30
<p>Riot police officers take position in front of the parliament during a demonstration, organized by the two main private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, against a new austerity package in Athens June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Riot police officers take position in front of the parliament during a demonstration, organized by the two main private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, against a new austerity package in Athens June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Riot police officers take position in front of the parliament during a demonstration, organized by the two main private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, against a new austerity package in Athens June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 30
<p>A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 30
<p>A masked student throws a pot at riot policemen during a protest in central Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A masked student throws a pot at riot policemen during a protest in central Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A masked student throws a pot at riot policemen during a protest in central Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 30
<p>Riot policemen form a cordon in front of the Greek parliament after a clash with students who marched, in solidarity with British students and against austerity and education reforms in Greece December 2, 2010. Greek REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Riot policemen form a cordon in front of the Greek parliament after a clash with students who marched, in solidarity with British students and against austerity and education reforms in Greece December 2, 2010. Greek REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Riot policemen form a cordon in front of the Greek parliament after a clash with students who marched, in solidarity with British students and against austerity and education reforms in Greece December 2, 2010. Greek REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man shouts while helping an injured demonstrator during clashes between communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A man shouts while helping an injured demonstrator during clashes between communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man shouts while helping an injured demonstrator during clashes between communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
15 / 30
<p>Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
16 / 30
<p>Former conservative minister Kostis Hatzidakis is covered with blood after about 200 leftists attacked him with stones and sticks, shouting: "Thieves! Shame on you!" in central Athens December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Former conservative minister Kostis Hatzidakis is covered with blood after about 200 leftists attacked him with stones and sticks, shouting: "Thieves! Shame on you!" in central Athens December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Former conservative minister Kostis Hatzidakis is covered with blood after about 200 leftists attacked him with stones and sticks, shouting: "Thieves! Shame on you!" in central Athens December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
17 / 30
<p>A Greek truck driver sits in the middle of a main Athens road during a protest in front of the parliament in central Athens September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A Greek truck driver sits in the middle of a main Athens road during a protest in front of the parliament in central Athens September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A Greek truck driver sits in the middle of a main Athens road during a protest in front of the parliament in central Athens September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
18 / 30
<p>High-school students clash with riot police during a protest march against economic austerity and planned education reforms in Athens October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

High-school students clash with riot police during a protest march against economic austerity and planned education reforms in Athens October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

High-school students clash with riot police during a protest march against economic austerity and planned education reforms in Athens October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
19 / 30
<p>A statue of Greek goddess Athena is reflected on a glass building damaged by recent civil unrest in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A statue of Greek goddess Athena is reflected on a glass building damaged by recent civil unrest in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A statue of Greek goddess Athena is reflected on a glass building damaged by recent civil unrest in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
20 / 30
<p>A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
21 / 30
<p>Riot police detain protesters during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Riot police detain protesters during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Riot police detain protesters during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 30
<p>A man shouts during clashes between black-clad youths and communists near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A man shouts during clashes between black-clad youths and communists near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A man shouts during clashes between black-clad youths and communists near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
23 / 30
<p>Greek policemen arrest a demonstrator during a protest in Athens March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Greek policemen arrest a demonstrator during a protest in Athens March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

Greek policemen arrest a demonstrator during a protest in Athens March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 30
<p>A vegetable market worker stands beside a police cordon during a protest in front of the labour ministry in Athens June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A vegetable market worker stands beside a police cordon during a protest in front of the labour ministry in Athens June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A vegetable market worker stands beside a police cordon during a protest in front of the labour ministry in Athens June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
25 / 30
<p>A policeman sprays teargas at attacking protesters during a demonstration of over 10,000 people in central Athens June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A policeman sprays teargas at attacking protesters during a demonstration of over 10,000 people in central Athens June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A policeman sprays teargas at attacking protesters during a demonstration of over 10,000 people in central Athens June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
26 / 30
<p>A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Greek Ministry of finance during clashes in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Greek Ministry of finance during clashes in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Greek Ministry of finance during clashes in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
27 / 30
<p>Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis (R) during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis (R) during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis more

Monday, November 21, 2011

Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis (R) during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
28 / 30
<p>A petrol bomb, thrown by youths, explodes in front of policemen guarding the parliament during a protest in Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A petrol bomb, thrown by youths, explodes in front of policemen guarding the parliament during a protest in Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A petrol bomb, thrown by youths, explodes in front of policemen guarding the parliament during a protest in Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
29 / 30
<p>A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, November 21, 2011

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Bangkok under water

Bangkok under water

Next Slideshows

Bangkok under water

Bangkok under water

Floodwaters in parts of Bangkok are receding after weeks of inundation, but experts say some western districts could still be suffering into next year.

21 Nov 2011
The Pope in Africa

The Pope in Africa

Pope Benedict visits the west African country of Benin. Africa is the Roman Catholic Church's fastest-growing region despite scandals that have shaken followers...

21 Nov 2011
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Nov 2011
Travelogue: Myanmar

Travelogue: Myanmar

Inside the isolated country once known as Burma.

21 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast