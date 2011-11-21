Eye of the Greek storm - Yannis Behrakis
Greek Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis runs to avoid an exploding stun grenade thrown by riot police during violent clashes following an anti austerity protest in Thessaloniki September 10, 2011. Ken Cedeno/Corbis via Reuters
Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester taunts police in front of the parliament during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A riot policeman punches Greek photojournalist Tatiana Bolari during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. Police officers attacked several members of the press covering the protests, injuring at least two members...more
A man covered in his own blood, escapes after a group of leftist protesters tried to lynch him while accusing him of being a fascist during a protest in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester sits in front of riot police guarding the entrance to Thessaloniki's International Trade Fair during a protest against austerity September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester sprays riot police with a fire extinguisher during violent protests in Athens' Syntagma square, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Demonstrators run as they are chased by riot police out of Syntagma Square during violent protests in Athens June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester clashes with a police officer in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police officers take position in front of the parliament during a demonstration, organized by the two main private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, against a new austerity package in Athens June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A branch of the Bank of Greece is seen stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators during a protest in central Athens, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A masked student throws a pot at riot policemen during a protest in central Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen form a cordon in front of the Greek parliament after a clash with students who marched, in solidarity with British students and against austerity and education reforms in Greece December 2, 2010. Greek REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man shouts while helping an injured demonstrator during clashes between communists and black-clad youths near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Former conservative minister Kostis Hatzidakis is covered with blood after about 200 leftists attacked him with stones and sticks, shouting: "Thieves! Shame on you!" in central Athens December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek truck driver sits in the middle of a main Athens road during a protest in front of the parliament in central Athens September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
High-school students clash with riot police during a protest march against economic austerity and planned education reforms in Athens October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A statue of Greek goddess Athena is reflected on a glass building damaged by recent civil unrest in central Athens October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A policeman tries to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police detain protesters during a rally in Athens marking the anniversary of a 1973 students uprising against the dictatorship then ruling Greece November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man shouts during clashes between black-clad youths and communists near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek policemen arrest a demonstrator during a protest in Athens March 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A vegetable market worker stands beside a police cordon during a protest in front of the labour ministry in Athens June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A policeman sprays teargas at attacking protesters during a demonstration of over 10,000 people in central Athens June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A policeman stands guard at the entrance of the Greek Ministry of finance during clashes in Athens' central Syntagma (Constitution) Square June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Smoke from a fire in front of the finance ministry rises over Athens and its ancient Acropolis (R) during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis more
A petrol bomb, thrown by youths, explodes in front of policemen guarding the parliament during a protest in Athens December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
