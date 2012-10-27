F1 stars in India
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany, team mate Mark Webber (L) of Australia and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain attend a new conference after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany, team mate Mark Webber (L) of Australia and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain attend a new conference after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses next to second qualified team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain after the qualifying session of the Indian F1...more
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses next to second qualified team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany, second qualified team mate Mark Webber (C) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain walk in the pit lane after the qualifying session of the...more
Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany, second qualified team mate Mark Webber (C) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain walk in the pit lane after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland walks away from his car after beaching it in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New...more
Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland walks away from his car after beaching it in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland rides on a scooter after beaching his car in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New...more
Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland rides on a scooter after beaching his car in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Force India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany gets out of his car after the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Force India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany gets out of his car after the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany smiles while signing autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany smiles while signing autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) poses for a picture with Indian track marshals at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) poses for a picture with Indian track marshals at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (R) signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (R) signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A member of the pit crew sits in the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in their garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place...more
A member of the pit crew sits in the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in their garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan walks past the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan walks past the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A technician prepares tyres outside the Mercedes garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A technician prepares tyres outside the Mercedes garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Fans reach out to greet Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) during an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place...more
Fans reach out to greet Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) during an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is pictured through a tyre in the paddock the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is pictured through a tyre in the paddock the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Pit crew push the car of Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more
Pit crew push the car of Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix...more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (L) poses for a picture with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (L) poses for a picture with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain (R) and team mate Lewis Hamilton (C) sign autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from...more
McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain (R) and team mate Lewis Hamilton (C) sign autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures while signing autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures while signing autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain smiles during an interview at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain smiles during an interview at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil gestures in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil gestures in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India (R) walks in the paddock with a team member at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India (R) walks in the paddock with a team member at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (C) poses for a photo with school children as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (C) poses for a photo with school children as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (L) checks his watch in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (L) checks his watch in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks to a team member as he walks in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks to a team member as he walks in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Force India Formula One drivers Nico Hulkenberg of Germany (R) and teammate Paul di Resta of Britain stand before their news conference ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix, in New Delhi October 22, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at...more
Force India Formula One drivers Nico Hulkenberg of Germany (R) and teammate Paul di Resta of Britain stand before their news conference ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix, in New Delhi October 22, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/B Mathur
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia plays a shot during a cricket game with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia plays a shot during a cricket game with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain wears a traditional Indian marigold garland as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain wears a traditional Indian marigold garland as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany laughs as he stands in his garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany laughs as he stands in his garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) stands in the paddock as he talks to an unidentified person at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more
Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) stands in the paddock as he talks to an unidentified person at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain speaks to team members at the Ferrari hospitality building in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain speaks to team members at the Ferrari hospitality building in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir before their cricket game ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir before their cricket game ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) sits in his car while speaking to his pit crew in the pits at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) sits in his car while speaking to his pit crew in the pits at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany rides a bicycle on the track the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany rides a bicycle on the track the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Sauber Formula One test driver Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico adjusts his balaclava before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
Sauber Formula One test driver Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico adjusts his balaclava before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa (C) of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa (C) of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to crew members inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi,...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to crew members inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan gets ready for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more
Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan gets ready for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain looks at telemetry data shown by his race engineer Andrea Stella during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the...more
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain looks at telemetry data shown by his race engineer Andrea Stella during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain stands in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain stands in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany stands inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26,...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany stands inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia talks to team principal Christian Horner inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia talks to team principal Christian Horner inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko of Austria cover their ears inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko of Austria cover their ears inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Marussia Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Marussia Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany smiles inside his team garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany smiles inside his team garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012., on the...more
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012., on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India talks to crew members in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26,...more
HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India talks to crew members in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany puts on his helmet during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany puts on his helmet during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands under an umbrella in front of the garage of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater...more
McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands under an umbrella in front of the garage of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
