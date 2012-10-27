Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 28, 2012 | 12:35am IST

F1 stars in India

<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany, team mate Mark Webber (L) of Australia and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain attend a new conference after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany, team mate Mark Webber (L) of Australia and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain attend a new conference after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (C) of Germany, team mate Mark Webber (L) of Australia and McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (R) of Britain attend a new conference after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
1 / 65
<p>Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses next to second qualified team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses next to second qualified team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain after the qualifying session of the Indian F1...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany poses next to second qualified team mate Mark Webber (R) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
2 / 65
<p>Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany, second qualified team mate Mark Webber (C) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain walk in the pit lane after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany, second qualified team mate Mark Webber (C) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain walk in the pit lane after the qualifying session of the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Pole position Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany, second qualified team mate Mark Webber (C) of Australia and third qualified McLaren's Lewis Hamilton (L) of Britain walk in the pit lane after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to the media after the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates taking pole position in the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 65
<p>Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland walks away from his car after beaching it in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland walks away from his car after beaching it in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland walks away from his car after beaching it in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 65
<p>Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland rides on a scooter after beaching his car in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland rides on a scooter after beaching his car in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Caterham Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Finland rides on a scooter after beaching his car in the gravel during the qualifying session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 65
<p>Force India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany gets out of his car after the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Force India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany gets out of his car after the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Force India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany gets out of his car after the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany sits in his car during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
11 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany smiles while signing autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany smiles while signing autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany smiles while signing autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) poses for a picture with Indian track marshals at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) poses for a picture with Indian track marshals at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) poses for a picture with Indian track marshals at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
13 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (R) signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (R) signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (R) signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 65
<p>A member of the pit crew sits in the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in their garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A member of the pit crew sits in the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in their garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

A member of the pit crew sits in the car of Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain in their garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 65
<p>Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan walks past the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan walks past the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan walks past the grandstand at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
16 / 65
<p>A technician prepares tyres outside the Mercedes garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

A technician prepares tyres outside the Mercedes garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Sunday, October 28, 2012

A technician prepares tyres outside the Mercedes garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
17 / 65
<p>Fans reach out to greet Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) during an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fans reach out to greet Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) during an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Fans reach out to greet Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) during an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is pictured through a tyre in the paddock the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is pictured through a tyre in the paddock the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is pictured through a tyre in the paddock the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
19 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
20 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia sits in a tractor in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
21 / 65
<p>Pit crew push the car of Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Pit crew push the car of Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Pit crew push the car of Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
22 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
23 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (R) shakes hands with HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
24 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (L) poses for a picture with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (L) poses for a picture with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain (L) poses for a picture with a fan at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
25 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain (R) and team mate Lewis Hamilton (C) sign autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain (R) and team mate Lewis Hamilton (C) sign autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain (R) and team mate Lewis Hamilton (C) sign autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
26 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures while signing autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures while signing autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures while signing autographs at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
27 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
28 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks on the track after an autograph session at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
29 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain smiles during an interview at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain smiles during an interview at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain smiles during an interview at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
30 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil gestures in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil gestures in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil gestures in the pit lane at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
31 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany signs autographs for fans at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
32 / 65
<p>HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India (R) walks in the paddock with a team member at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India (R) walks in the paddock with a team member at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India (R) walks in the paddock with a team member at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
33 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (C) poses for a photo with school children as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (C) poses for a photo with school children as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain (C) poses for a photo with school children as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
34 / 65
<p>Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (L) checks his watch in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (L) checks his watch in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (L) checks his watch in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
35 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks to a team member as he walks in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks to a team member as he walks in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks to a team member as he walks in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
36 / 65
<p>Force India Formula One drivers Nico Hulkenberg of Germany (R) and teammate Paul di Resta of Britain stand before their news conference ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix, in New Delhi October 22, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Force India Formula One drivers Nico Hulkenberg of Germany (R) and teammate Paul di Resta of Britain stand before their news conference ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix, in New Delhi October 22, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Force India Formula One drivers Nico Hulkenberg of Germany (R) and teammate Paul di Resta of Britain stand before their news conference ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix, in New Delhi October 22, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
37 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia plays a shot during a cricket game with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia plays a shot during a cricket game with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia plays a shot during a cricket game with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir (not pictured) ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
38 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain wears a traditional Indian marigold garland as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain wears a traditional Indian marigold garland as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain wears a traditional Indian marigold garland as he attends an event to promote handwashing with soap in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
39 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany laughs as he stands in his garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany laughs as he stands in his garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany laughs as he stands in his garage at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
40 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil arrives in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
41 / 65
<p>Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) stands in the paddock as he talks to an unidentified person at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) stands in the paddock as he talks to an unidentified person at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone (R) stands in the paddock as he talks to an unidentified person at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
42 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain speaks to team members at the Ferrari hospitality building in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain speaks to team members at the Ferrari hospitality building in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain speaks to team members at the Ferrari hospitality building in the paddock at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
43 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir before their cricket game ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir before their cricket game ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (R) speaks with India's cricket player Gautam Gambhir before their cricket game ahead of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi October 24, 2012. The race will take place from October 26-28 at the Buddh International Circuit at Greater Noida. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
44 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) sits in his car while speaking to his pit crew in the pits at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) sits in his car while speaking to his pit crew in the pits at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia (C) sits in his car while speaking to his pit crew in the pits at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
45 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany rides a bicycle on the track the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany rides a bicycle on the track the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany rides a bicycle on the track the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi, October 25, 2012. The Indian F1 Grand Prix will take place from October 26-28. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
46 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
47 / 65
<p>Sauber Formula One test driver Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico adjusts his balaclava before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sauber Formula One test driver Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico adjusts his balaclava before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Sauber Formula One test driver Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico adjusts his balaclava before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
48 / 65
<p>HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa (C) of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa (C) of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa (C) of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
49 / 65
<p>HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

HRT Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa of Spain walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
50 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to crew members inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to crew members inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks to crew members inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
51 / 65
<p>Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan gets ready for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan gets ready for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Sauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan gets ready for the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
52 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain looks at telemetry data shown by his race engineer Andrea Stella during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain looks at telemetry data shown by his race engineer Andrea Stella during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (L) of Spain looks at telemetry data shown by his race engineer Andrea Stella during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
53 / 65
<p>Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain stands in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain stands in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain stands in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
54 / 65
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
55 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany stands inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany stands inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany stands inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
56 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia talks to team principal Christian Horner inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia talks to team principal Christian Horner inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia talks to team principal Christian Horner inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
57 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko of Austria cover their ears inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko of Austria cover their ears inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko of Austria cover their ears inside their team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
58 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain walks inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
59 / 65
<p>Marussia Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Marussia Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Marussia Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany walks in the pit lane before the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
60 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany smiles inside his team garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany smiles inside his team garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012....more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany smiles inside his team garage during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
61 / 65
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012., on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012., on the...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012., on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
62 / 65
<p>HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India talks to crew members in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India talks to crew members in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26,...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

HRT Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan of India talks to crew members in his team garage during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
63 / 65
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany puts on his helmet during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany puts on his helmet during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany puts on his helmet during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
64 / 65
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands under an umbrella in front of the garage of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands under an umbrella in front of the garage of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater...more

Sunday, October 28, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stands under an umbrella in front of the garage of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso of Spain during the first practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
65 / 65
View Again
View Next
Introducing Windows 8

Introducing Windows 8

Next Slideshows

Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world mark the holiday of Eid al-Adha.

26 Oct 2012
India F1: Practice sessions

India F1: Practice sessions

Drivers get a feel for the Buddh International Circuit during practice ahead of the Indian Grand Prix on Sunday.

27 Oct 2012
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

In the aftermath of the 2012 clashes between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims, a look at the plight of the minority group.

15 May 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

28 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast