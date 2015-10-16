Edition:
Face of blades

Warning graphic content: A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine cut their tongues with axes during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with spikes pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with flowers pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine cut their tongues with axes during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a spike through his cheek during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bleeding tongue after cutting it with an axe during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives and metal objetcs pierced through their cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with spikes pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with spikes pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a pierced spike through his cheek during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine reacts while being pierced with spikes through his cheeks before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walk with spikes pierced through their faces and bodies during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives and metal objetcs pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
