Face of blades
Warning graphic content: A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing,...more
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine cut their tongues with axes during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with spikes pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with flowers pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine cut their tongues with axes during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a spike through his cheek during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a bleeding tongue after cutting it with an axe during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives and metal objetcs pierced through their cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with spikes pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with spikes pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with a pierced spike through his cheek during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine reacts while being pierced with spikes through his cheeks before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Devotees of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walk with spikes pierced through their faces and bodies during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives and metal objetcs pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
